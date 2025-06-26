CONCORDE RETURNS! Soon to Lead the World in Supersonic Flight Once Again

Washington- June 2025 – In a historic move that will reshape the future of aviation, the world’s most iconic supersonic airplane is poised to fly again by 2026, 50 years after the historic first flight that changed the history of aviation forever.

When President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order on June 6th, 2025, quickly dubbed the “Concorde Bill” he lifted a decades-long ban on supersonic passenger flight. Originally imposed due to concerns over sonic booms and environmental impact, it stifled supersonic innovation by preventing flights over land. The new regulation is expected to open the path to a new innovation in aviation, built on the legacy of the iconic Concorde which pioneered commercial supersonic passenger flight.

50% lighter, using next-gen composite materials, powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with an 80% reduction in emissions. The elegant exterior form will not change, but everything else about the airplane will be modern and ground-breaking. The interiors will feature a refined Japanese aesthetic designed by leading sustainable architects. Operating at 60,000 feet, the new Concorde will fly cleaner, greener, quieter, and faster than it did before. Backed by five decades of advances in aerospace engineering, materials science, supersonic travel it will be safer, more sustainable, and commercially viable. But it will be in every other sense – "The Concorde" that is still so beloved around the world.

"Beyond its appeal as arguably the most majestic plane to ever take to the skies, Concorde is set to become the global benchmark for sonic boom suppression and sustainability," said Patricia Bader-Johnston, Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Fly-Concorde Limited. Leading the comeback is Dr. Pano Kroko Churchill, CEO and Founder of the Concorde Co. of Washington state. Sir Winston Churchill, launched the original Concorde as a post WWII Peace Initiative, and his legacy lives on in Dr Churchill who has set his sights on flying again by 2026, 50 years after the first Concorde flew.

A triple PhD and trained physicist from Oxford, Dr Churchill has dedicated over 23 years to solving the sonic boom challenge, culminating in the world’s first Patent on Sonic Boom Suppression, finally awarded just in May of this year – just in time for the tidal change in aviation progress ushered in by the US Executive order.

Underpinning its aviation development, Fly-Concorde is embracing digital innovation with the launch of Concorde Coin (CSSC)-a stable coin backed by the Concorde assets and operations. As global markets show increasing confidence in blockchain-based financial instruments, CSSC offers a new way to engage with Concorde’s future-forward vision.

The Concorde brand has long been revered as a symbol of aviation excellence. Today it is estimated to be worth $50 billion and is poised to reclaim its position at the pinnacle of luxury global aviation.