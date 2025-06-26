StockSpace and Axione Development to Establish AED 50M Warehouse in KEZAD

The 14,200 sqm facility will develop state-of-the-art warehouse space focused on F&B and FMCG industries

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 26 June 2025: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, Grade A warehouse operator StockSpace and project master developer Axione Development have jointly announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement to establish a state-of-the-art Grade A warehouse facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

StockSpace has invested AED 50M to set up its 14,200 square metre facility that will significantly contribute to the growth of F&B and FMCG industries in the region by providing prime quality warehousing space and operations. The company’s operations are set to create around 100 new jobs at the facility in KEZAD.

Mansoor Al Marar, Vice President, Industrial Business Development, KEZAD Group said: “The food processing industry is a strategically important and dynamically evolving sector, significantly contributing to Abu Dhabi’s GDP. As a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Mission, we provide an innovative environment in KEZAD to boost local manufacturing, enable world-class logistics setup for efficient distribution operations, and develop ancillary industries to facilitate growth.

“We will continue to deliver world-class industrial ecosystems that create market opportunities for the F&B sector. Our partnership with StockSpace is a significant step in this direction – to build capacity and improve the economic landscape for the industry in KEZAD.”

Georgy Gvilava, CEO, StockSpace said: “As we begin our partnership with KEZAD, we will stay focused on our goals for sustainable innovation to stay ahead in the market, and achieve our long-term success plans.”

Mikhail Zarkhi, Managing Partner, Axione Development said: “It is an honour for us to develop a top class state-of-the-art Grade A warehouse facility for StockSpace, which will contribute to further development of KEZAD and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Daniel Ilizarov, Managing Partner, Axione Development said: “Our key focus of expertise is development of a modern facility in such a strategic area as KEZAD, which would allow us to significantly increase capacity in the most demanded and fast-growing sectors of the UAE market.”

Abu Dhabi plays a significant role in driving growth for the FMCG industry, contributing 36 percent of the UAE’s total food processing output. KEZAD is a key facilitator in its growth, providing world-class manufacturing, logistics and trade infrastructure within its advanced ecosystem specially designed to support the sector.