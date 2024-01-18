coto appoints Shefali Anurag as Vice President of Marketing

National, 18 January 2024: coto, the social community platform, by women, for women ropes in Shefali Anurag as its Vice President of Marketing. Shefali is entrusted with leading and executing the marketing strategy for coto to drive the platform’s growth and enhance its presence in the dynamic landscape of technology, information, and the internet.

As a seasoned expert in digital marketing, social networking, and global relations, Shefali’s vast industry experience will be significant in strengthening the brand’s positioning as a leading platform for women, offering them limitless opportunities for growth, connection, and empowerment in the digital world

She has worked predominantly in the tech, e-commerce, and fashion space, and spearheaded transformative marketing initiatives to drive significant growth for the company. With a wealth of experience in some of the world’s most innovative tech companies including Amazon, Twitter (Zipdial), Booking.com (Agoda), and Pomelo Fashion, Shefali has managed multiple media launches, announcing funding rounds, acquisitions, product launches, and KOL campaigns across six Asian markets – India, Bangkok, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore.

Welcoming Shefali to the team, Aparna Acharekar, Co-Founder of coto, said, “We’re delighted to have Shefali lead the marketing team at coto. Her rewarding industry experience and strategic vision speak volumes about her knowledge, expertise, and leadership. We’re confident that Shefali’s acumen in the digital world will help the platform build a safe and secure online environment for women.” Speaking about her new remit, Shefali says, “Today, women make up 49.6% of the world’s population; we are finally at the point where we can be equals and take the lead on the global scale. However, given how much time we spend in the digital space, we must stay ahead of the Web3 curve to thrive – coto serves as the perfect medium for this. coto’s team, its vision, and goals inspire me greatly and I’m looking forward to an incredible journey together.”

Shefali holds an M.Sc degree in economics from Symbiosis International University, Pune. She also has done multiple exchange programs at leading universities like Stanford University. Her professional acumen lies in multi-channel marketing, social media, branded content, and strategic communications. Beyond her professional commitments, Shefali is actively involved in advocating for animal welfare and human rights.