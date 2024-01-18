One-of-its-kind Microbook Platform Oter Launches With Easy Access To Over 80,000 Books

National, 18th January 2024: The global self-improvement market is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 8% from 2023 to 2024. With an estimated value of USD 41.2 billion, the market is projected to reach USD 81.6 billion by 2032. In this scenario, Oter, a self-improvement platform has emerged as a game-changer, reshaping the landscape of personal development.

Launching as the world’s first and only Microbook platform, Oter aims to redefine the reading experience – offering practical, actionable-driven insights and advice derived from a vast library of over 80,000 books. The platform uses AI to convert books into easily accessible text and audio lessons, focusing on the essence of self-improvement challenges.

The Microbook concept allows users to invest as little as 15 minutes a day, making self-improvement seamlessly fit into their hectic lives. The platform’s structured learning model guides users through a set of goals upon initiation – providing a framework to address life challenges and assisting in accomplishing both, professional and personal goals. Oter encourages a positive “You vs You” mindset through gamification, motivating users to return and consume more valuable insights.

As part of its mission, Oter aims to support over 1 billion young people across the globe in their self-improvement journey. India specifically holds significant importance as a key market for Oter, given that more than 50% of the country’s population is under 25, and approximately 65% is under 35 years old. With the growing demand for self-improvement programs within this cohort, Oter is expected to drive market expansion efforts in the country in the near future. The platform’s curated goals, challenges, and user journey make it a unique tool for those seeking personal development, bridging the gap between the wisdom of books and their real-world application.

Mr. Gaurav Khanna, the Founder of Oter, says, “Through my travels in recent years, there’s one thing that I’ve noticed is common across cultures – people want to improve their lives. Books, being important tools of self-improvement, are present everywhere. Yet, with the demands of a hectic lifestyle, achieving a work-life balance can be challenging. As an avid reader myself, I faced difficulties in revising and learning from books amid a busy schedule. It was this realization that inspired the creation of Oter.” “As they say, a reader lives a thousand lives, we aspire to empower future generations to learn from books conveniently – at their fingertips”, he adds.

Today, Oter stands as a global app, transcending regional boundaries and offering a universal platform for self-improvement. With over 1,10,000 downloads, the platform is poised to become a transformative force in the world of personal development, helping everyone, everywhere inch closer to their self-improvement goals, one day at a time.