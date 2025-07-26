Embark on a Royal Culinary Journey with Rajasthani Flavours at Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

Step into the land of kings and queens as Mynt, the all-day diner at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, brings the regal flavours of Rajasthan to your plate with a specially curated Rajasthani Food Festival. Helming this culinary showcase is Chef Pankaj Meghwal from Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, a master of regional Rajasthani cuisine, with over a decade of experience. Chef Pankaj has crafted and served royal delicacies at high-profile events across the country – from the birthday celebrations of the Munjal and Adani families to the globally celebrated wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. At this festival at Mynt, Chef Pankaj brings to Chennai his signature creations, spice-laden and full of history.

Guests can savour a traditional à la carte lunch, while buffet dinners will include live cooking stations that that add theatre and charm to the evenings. The restaurant will come alive in hues of red, orange and yellow, adorned with traditional mirror work, vibrant fabrics, ornate lanterns, and motifs of peacocks and elephants, all set to the sounds of traditional Rajasthani music.

The menu is a vibrant showcase of Rajasthan’s legendary culinary diversity. Begin with delectable starters like the smoky Mathania Mirchi Murgh Ka Soola, chicken marinated in chilli and yogurt, cooked in a traditional clay oven; Maans Ka Boothan, tender lamb picattas, marinated with native spices and yogurt, then finished in clay oven; and Boti Kebab, juicy mutton cubes seasoned with earthy Rajasthani masalas. Vegetarians can relish dishes such as Nagouri Bharwan Aloo, scorched potatoes filled with a rich stuffing of nuts and khoya; Sangri Kebab, wild beans mashed with local spices; and the classic Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada.

For mains, indulge in robust meat dishes like Laal Maans, lamb knuckles simmered in brown onion and spices; Safed Maas, mutton slow cooked in a rich, creamy gravy of yogurt and cashews; and Murgh Jodhpuri, succulent chicken cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy. Vegetarian delicacies include Ker Sangri Dhak Khada Masala, a classic preparation of local beans and berries tempered with asafoetida and with local spices; Mangodi Palak, lentil dumplings cooked in spinach-based gravy; Papad Pudina Ki Subji, fenugreek-flavoured poppadums cooked in yoghurt gravy with fresh mint; and Tamatar Sev Ki Subji, thick namkeen cooked in tomato gravy. Accompaniments such as Bajre and Makki Ki Roti, Masala Matter Bati, and Kabuli Pulao add rustic charm to the meal.

No Rajasthani feast is complete without traditional sweets. Treat yourself to Mohan Thaal, a rich gram flour fudge made with ghee, sugar and nuts; Rajasthani Gujia, festive dumpling filled with khoya and dry fruits; Ghevar, the iconic sugar-soaked disc-shaped dessert; Mawa Kachori, a deep-fried pastry stuffed with sweetened mawa; and the much-loved Churma, coarsely ground wheat crushed, and cooked with ghee and sugar.

The Rajasthani Food Festival at Mynt promises not just a meal, but a celebration of heritage, culture and the timeless flavours of Rajasthan!

Mynt, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway | Until 3rd August 2025 | Lunch (A la Carte) & Dinner (Buffet) | Dinner buffet priced at INR 2400 plus taxes | For table reservations and more information, please call us at: +91 044 6680 2500