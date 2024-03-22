Amidst the recent announcement of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by the Government, signalling a decisive move towards sustainable transportation, and the introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to bolster the automotive sector, the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) emerges as the driving force behind India’s journey towards electric mobility. ASDC’s unwavering commitment to equipping India’s workforce with the requisite skills is poised to catalyse this transformative shift in the automotive landscape.

The forecast by the NITI Aayog indicating a significant shift towards electric mobility by 2030 presents both a challenge and an opportunity for India. As the nation embraces cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation, there arises a pressing need for a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance in the electric vehicle sector.

ASDC recognises the immense potential of this transition and has been at the forefront of skilling initiatives tailored to meet the demands of the evolving automotive industry. Through strategic collaborations with industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and the government, ASDC has been instrumental in developing a robust ecosystem for skilling and upskilling in electric vehicle technologies.

ASDC’s commitment to staying abreast of industry advancements is evident through its diverse range of skilling initiatives tailored to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving automotive industry. One such initiative is the Electric Mobility Nanodegree Programme, a six-month program developed in collaboration with DIYguru, designed for individuals with an engineering or diploma background. This program equips participants with comprehensive knowledge and skills in electric vehicle technologies.

The PLI scheme introduced by the Government serves as a catalyst for domestic manufacturing and investments in the automotive sector. ASDC views this as a significant opportunity to align skilling efforts with industry requirements, thereby creating a talent pool that is not only job-ready but also adept at leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Currently, ASDC offers a range of courses specifically designed to cater to the emerging needs of the electric vehicle segment. These courses cover various aspects of EV technology, including battery management systems, power electronics, electric vehicle design, and maintenance.

Furthermore, ASDC is committed to expanding its reach and impact through innovative skilling programs and initiatives. The council aims to collaborate with industry leaders to develop advanced training modules, establish state-of-the-art training facilities, and facilitate apprenticeship programs to bridge the skill gap in the electric vehicle ecosystem.

F R Singhvi, President of ASDC, remarked, “In the wake of India’s ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, ASDC spearheads the skilling initiatives of the nation’s journey towards sustainable transportation. With about 3,000 candidates enrolled in EV job roles and more than 11,000 learners enrolled for e-learning courses, ASDC stands as the vanguard of skilling initiatives for new automotive technologies. As NITI Aayog forecasts a shift towards electric mobility by 2030, ASDC sees both challenge and opportunity. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs like the Electric Vehicle Safety Program for E-Bus stakeholders, ASDC ensures a skilled workforce ready to drive innovation. With a commitment to aligning skilling efforts with industry needs, ASDC paves the way for India to emerge as a global leader in electric mobility.”

As India embarks on its journey towards a greener and more sustainable future, ASDC remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and driving excellence in the automotive sector. Through strategic skilling initiatives and partnerships, ASDC envisions a future where India’s workforce emerges as a global powerhouse in electric vehicle technology and innovation.