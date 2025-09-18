Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur Announce the Appointment of Sweta Sharma as Cluster Director of Revenue Management

18 September 2025 – Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur are pleased to announce the appointment of Sweta Sharma as the new Cluster Director of Revenue Management. With more than a decade of experience in luxury hospitality, Sweta brings extensive expertise in revenue optimisation, market analysis, and strategic pricing to her new role.

Sweta Sharma

Sweta’s most recent role was with Raffles Udaipur as Director of Revenue, where she delivered strong business results and reinforced the property’s market standing. Her career also includes leadership roles with Holymont Resort as Director of Revenue & Strategy, The Leela Palace Udaipur as Revenue Manager, and Ananta Resort Udaipur as Assistant Manager – Revenue. Over the years, she has successfully contributed to pre-openings, implemented advanced revenue systems, and earned recognition for driving performance excellence.

On her appointment, Mr. Rajat Sethi, Cluster General Manager of Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sweta to the cluster leadership team. Her proven expertise in revenue management and her strategic vision make her an invaluable addition as we continue to strengthen our positioning in the luxury hospitality space.” Sharing her thoughts, Sweta Sharma said, “I am honoured to take on this new role with Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur, two iconic properties that represent refined luxury and distinctive hospitality. My focus will be on driving sustainable revenue strategies, leveraging data-driven insights, and fostering strong collaborations across teams to strengthen the market leadership of both hotels.”

With her proven leadership and visionary approach, Sweta will play a key role in driving commercial performance across both properties while further establishing them as leading destinations in India’s luxury hospitality sector.