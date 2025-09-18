A Culinary Soiree from the Heart of Bengal Awaits at ITC Windsor

This Durga Pujo, Raj Pavilion at ITC Windsor invites you to embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Bengal with a vibrant Bengali Food Festival — a tribute to the region’s beloved flavours, timeless traditions, and festive spirit.

Adorned with traditional alpona motifs, ethnic accents, and steeped in majestic old-world elegance, Raj Pavilion transforms into the perfect stage for an immersive dining experience. In collaboration with Soul on the Plate, renowned for celebrating regional Indian cuisine through storytelling and flavour, this festival promises not just a meal, but a cultural celebration.

Indulge in a thoughtfully curated menu that captures Bengal’s culinary soul — from the crisp Kumror Jaali Bhaja and Haansher Deemer Devil with Aam Kasundi to the comforting Aloo Posto and delicately spiced Phoolkopir Dum. Relish the rustic Goalondo Steamer Curry, the rich Kosha Mangsho, the iconic Chingri Malaikari, and the aromatic Kolkata Style Mutton Biryani — best paired with fluffy Luchi or fragrant Basanti Polao.

And because no Bengali feast is complete without sweets, end your meal with Bhapa Sondesh, Roshomalai, Patishapta, and the creamy Chaaler Payesh — the perfect finale to this festive feast.

When: 27th September – 2nd October 2025

Where: Raj Pavilion, ITC Windsor

Timings: Lunch 12.30 PM – 3 PM | Dinner 7 PM – 11:30 PM