Festive season at Vietnam’s most storied hotel celebrates 125 years with exclusive dining experiences and more

HANOI, Vietnam | Nov 26– Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, the iconic Grand Dame of Vietnam, presents ‘The Timeless Radiance of a Legend’ for the festive season. A million sparkling lights illuminate the hotel’s magnificent façade, casting a radiant glow over 125 years of history, cherished memories and legendary moments that have defined it since 1901.

The hotel invites guests to step into a luminous festive dreamscape of shimmering decorations, magnificent displays and warm candlelight. Amid the splendour, visitors will find exquisite culinary experiences that blend French sophistication with refined Vietnamese touches and festive flair.

Throughout the festive season, the Metropole will host memorable dining experiences at its contemporary French fine-dining restaurant Le Beaulieu; at Le Club Bar, home to the hotel’s famed brasserie menu; at angelina, the bespoke cocktail bar, whisky lounge and restaurant; and at Spice Garden, the elevated Vietnamese restaurant.

Christmas Eve: Four spectacular Christmas Eve dinners are on offer on Dec. 24, including a showcase buffet dinner at Le Club accompanied by free-flow wine, while the other restaurants present multi-course Christmas tasting menus reflecting the special character of each venue – from Le Beaulieu’s 6-course fine-dining experience to Spice Garden’s 5-course menu and angelina’s 6-course dinner.

Christmas Day: On Dec. 25, the hotel will host a very special festive brunch at Le Beaulieu with indoor and outdoor seating, alongside celebratory dinners highlighted by a Pan-Asian BBQ buffet dinner at Spice Garden and a showcase buffet at Le Club, which also offers a 4-course lunch.

New Year’s Eve: Gala dinners and countdown parties will set the stage as the world prepares to usher in 2027. This includes multi-course fine dining at Le Beaulieu, a Pan-Asian BBQ buffet at Spice Garden, a showcase buffet at Le Club, a 6-course dinner at angelina, plus a bespoke countdown experience at angelina and an extravagant late-night celebration by the pool at the Bamboo Bar.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2027): The culinary team kicks off the new year with Le Beaulieu’s celebrated New Year’s Day brunch – a true indulgence with indoor and outdoor seating – alongside a 4-course lunch set menu at Le Club.

L’Epicerie offers guests the chance to take the Metropole spirit and festive indulgence home. Luxurious gift hampers feature Metropole-branded delicacies alongside exquisite imports such as Loison’s Italian Panettone, fine Swiss chocolates, caviar, Spanish ham, fine cheeses, wines and Champagne. Visitors will discover Haute Croissanterie creations, aromatic cookies and gingerbread, exquisite cakes and pastries, premium chocolates, delicate macarons and the iconic Bûche de Noël – L’Epicerie’s pièce de résistance – together with traditional specialities such as succulent roast turkey, Beef Wellington, house-made pâté and smoked salmon.

La Boutique offers a curated collection of luxurious scarves and kimono robes, delicate jewellery, exquisitely crafted lacquerware and exclusive Metropole-branded keepsakes, many featuring a commemorative 125-year emblem inspired by the hotel’s iconic architecture, timeless elegance and Vietnamese craftsmanship.

The Metropole’s festive treasures can be purchased from the comfort of home through the Metropole E-Shop. Metropole E-vouchers are also available for rejuvenating treatments at Le Spa, elevated dining experiences or luxurious stays.

Le Spa du Metropole unveils an exclusive Festive Spa Journey designed to refresh the mind and uplift the spirit this holiday season. The 75-minute Soin Excellence Secrets de Sothys® Facial includes a complimentary 15-minute foot reflexology session, along with exclusive 15% savings on the premium skincare collection.

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy a 10% price reduction for all events (not combinable with other promotions). Children under 6 dine complimentary; children aged 6–11 receive a 50% reduction. Advance reservations with pre-payment are required for all events on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Vegetarian tasting menus and dietary requests are available upon request.