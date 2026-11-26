Mumbai, Nov 26: Indian stock markets maintained their positive momentum on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 moving closer to the 26,000 mark during morning trade. Buying interest in IT and banking stocks helped support the benchmark index, while investors continued to monitor global market developments and fresh US tariff concerns.

At around 10:55 AM IST, the Nifty 50 was trading at 25,967.40, gaining 148.15 points or 0.57% from its previous close of 25,819.25. The index opened at 25,873.20 and touched an intraday high of 25,969.25, while the day’s low stood at 25,733.50.

The positive movement followed Wednesday’s strong rally, when the Nifty climbed 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to close at 25,819.25. The Sensex also gained 1,502.29 points, ending the session at 83,938.28.

IT stocks remained among the key market drivers on Thursday, with the Nifty IT index gaining around 2.3% in morning trade. Banking shares also attracted buying interest, helping maintain the positive tone across the domestic market.

Global developments continued to influence investor sentiment. Asian markets showed signs of recovery following a rebound on Wall Street, although concerns over fresh US tariff proposals and international trade relations remained on investors’ radar.

The Nifty 50’s immediate resistance is being watched around 25,950–25,980, with 26,000 emerging as an important psychological level. On the downside, the 25,620–25,650 zone remains an important support area.

Overseas markets delivered a mixed performance in the previous US session. The Dow Jones stood at 50,182.95, the S&P 500 at 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq Composite at 23,585.80.

As trading progresses, investors will closely monitor IT and banking stocks, institutional investment activity, crude oil prices and global market cues. Whether the Nifty can sustain its upward momentum and move beyond 26,000 will remain a key focus.