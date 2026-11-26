Shares Gain Nearly 2%; Investors Watch ₹360 Mark on NSE and BSE

Mumbai, Nov 26: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited shares started Thursday’s trading session on a positive note, giving investors a reason to keep the metal stock on their radar. The stock witnessed fresh buying interest in morning trade, rising nearly 2% as market participants tracked developments in the aluminium sector and the broader Indian equity market.

At around 10:08 AM IST, Vedanta Aluminium was trading at ₹357.75, up ₹6.60 or 1.88% from its previous close of ₹351.15.

The stock’s upward movement comes at a time when investors are closely evaluating opportunities in metal companies amid changing global demand, commodity prices and domestic market sentiment.

Vedanta Aluminium Shares: Today’s Trading Picture

The stock opened at ₹356.10 and moved within an intraday range of ₹354.40 to ₹359.80 during early trading.

With its market capitalisation at approximately ₹1.40 lakh crore, Vedanta Aluminium continues to attract attention from investors following its recent emergence as a separately listed aluminium business.

The ₹360 level is now an important price area to watch as traders assess whether the stock can maintain its early gains.

Strong Revenue Growth Brings Business Performance Into Focus

Beyond daily price movements, the company’s financial performance is another important factor attracting investor interest.

Vedanta Aluminium reported revenue of approximately ₹22,410 crore for the September 2026 quarter, registering year-on-year growth of 41.79%.

The quarterly results, however, presented a mixed picture. Revenue exceeded market estimates by 4.45%, while earnings per share (EPS) came in 7.29% below expectations.

This suggests that although the company has delivered encouraging revenue growth, investors will also be watching profitability and cost management in the coming quarters.

Why Is Vedanta Aluminium in the Spotlight?

Aluminium plays an important role across several industries, including automobiles, construction, power, packaging and infrastructure. As demand from these sectors evolves, companies operating in the aluminium industry remain closely linked to broader economic activity.

Vedanta Aluminium, part of the Vedanta Group, became a separately listed business following the demerger of Vedanta Limited’s aluminium undertaking, effective May 1, 2026.

The restructuring has given investors a more direct opportunity to track the performance of the group’s aluminium business.

Key Numbers Investors Should Know

Current price: ₹357.75

Today’s gain: 1.88%

Previous close: ₹351.15

Opening price: ₹356.10

Intraday high: ₹359.80

Intraday low: ₹354.40

Market capitalisation: Approximately ₹1.40 lakh crore

52-week high: ₹537

52-week low: ₹334

Dividend yield: Approximately 2.23%

Quarterly revenue: ₹22,410 crore

What Lies Ahead for Vedanta Aluminium Shares?

For the immediate trading session, investors will be watching whether the stock can move beyond the ₹360 level and sustain its upward momentum.

Global aluminium prices, industrial demand, energy costs and developments in the metals market could influence the stock’s performance in the coming days.

The broader movement of the Nifty 50 and Sensex will also remain relevant, as overall market sentiment often influences sector-specific trading.

A Stock Worth Watching, but Fundamentals Matter

Vedanta Aluminium’s positive movement on Thursday reflects renewed buying interest, while its strong revenue growth adds another dimension to the company’s investment story.

However, one day’s rise does not necessarily indicate a longer-term trend. Investors will need to assess earnings quality, profitability, commodity price movements and future business developments before drawing conclusions.

For now, Vedanta Aluminium remains one of the metal stocks attracting attention on Dalal Street.