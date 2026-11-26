Mumbai, Nov 26: Indian stock markets opened Thursday’s session on a positive note, showing resilience amid renewed concerns over US tariff developments. The upbeat start brought a fresh wave of optimism to Dalal Street, with technology shares attracting investor attention and benchmark indices extending the momentum from the previous session.

The Nifty 50 opened at 25,873.20, gaining 0.21%, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.43% to 84,301.40. The positive opening reflected improving investor confidence, supported by encouraging global cues and continued interest in heavyweight stocks.

Wednesday’s Rally Brings Fresh Momentum

The positive sentiment follows a strong performance on Wednesday, November 25. The Sensex climbed 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to close at 83,938.28, while the Nifty 50 advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to finish at 25,819.25.

Buying interest across banking, information technology and FMCG shares helped drive the rally, giving investors a more encouraging outlook heading into Thursday’s trade.

IT Shares Take Centre Stage

Information technology stocks remained among the key attractions in early trading, with the IT index gaining attention amid improving sentiment around global technology companies.

Indian IT firms, which generate a significant portion of their business from overseas markets, particularly the United States, remain sensitive to global economic conditions and international trade developments. Investors are therefore watching the sector closely for signs of sustained strength.

US Tariff Uncertainty Keeps Investors Alert

Despite the positive market opening, concerns surrounding potential US tariff measures continue to influence investor decisions. Any escalation in trade-related tensions could create pressure on export-oriented industries and affect corporate earnings expectations.

For Indian markets, developments in India-US trade relations will remain an important factor in shaping sentiment over the coming sessions. Investors are balancing these external risks against the strength of domestic market participation.

Institutional Buying Adds Support

Institutional investment activity has also contributed to the improving market mood. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reportedly remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session on November 25, purchasing equities worth approximately ₹4,479 crore.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also supported the market, with net purchases of around ₹4,018 crore.

Continued institutional participation could provide a cushion to the market, although investors will be looking for consistency in these inflows.

Key Market Levels and Stocks to Watch

As trading progresses, market participants are likely to keep a close watch on the following:

Nifty 50: The 26,000 mark remains a key psychological level.

Sensex: The 84,500 zone could attract attention during the session.

IT sector: Technology stocks may remain in focus amid changing global cues.

Banking and FMCG: Heavyweight shares could influence the broader market direction.

Global developments: US trade policy, crude oil prices and Asian market movements remain important factors.

Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Thursday’s positive opening reflects the underlying confidence of investors in the domestic equity market. However, the road ahead may not be entirely smooth. International trade concerns, global economic developments and changing institutional investment patterns could continue to influence market movements.

For investors, the focus remains on identifying fundamentally strong companies while keeping an eye on changing market conditions.

Indian equities began the day on a positive footing, with selective buying and encouraging global sentiment supporting the benchmarks. Whether the momentum continues will depend on market participation, sectoral performance and developments in the international economic environment.