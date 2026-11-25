Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: Odisha’s growing demand for fish, meat, poultry and eggs is creating opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the food supply chain, from aquaculture and livestock farming to processing, storage and retail distribution.

According to a written reply by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulanand Mallick in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the state’s annual fish consumption is estimated at 9.46 lakh metric tonnes, while mutton demand stands at around 1.22 lakh metric tonnes.

Odisha produces approximately 1.64 lakh metric tonnes of chicken meat annually, with yearly egg production estimated at 41.93 billion. The state also has a goat population of nearly 63.94 lakh. The minister clarified that goats are not imported from other states.

These figures highlight the importance of strengthening local production and creating more efficient supply networks to serve consumers.

The expanding market offers scope for businesses involved in fish farming, poultry, animal feed, hatcheries, veterinary services, food processing, cold storage and transportation. Better infrastructure and organised distribution can help producers reach wider markets while improving product handling and reducing losses.

For rural entrepreneurs and small businesses, fisheries and animal husbandry also offer opportunities to diversify income and develop value-added products.

Strengthening these sectors could benefit farmers, create business opportunities and support Odisha’s wider food economy. With better market connections, modern farming practices and investment in processing and logistics, the state’s fisheries and livestock industries can play a greater role in rural economic growth.