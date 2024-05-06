NEW YORK, US and NOIDA, India, May 6, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation.

HCLTech and AWS will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions. They will develop a structural framework with target-based milestones aligned to business strategy that enables the co-creation of customized GenAI-led solutions and offers clients flexible consumption models.

The companies will work together to implement AWS GenAI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries, adding momentum to their digital transformation journeys. Leveraging HCLTech’s full technology stack, core engineering capabilities and AI experience, this alliance will allow clients to see the impact of their GenAI investment and gain early access to AWS’s advanced GenAI services.

“This strategic collaboration agreement seeks to help enterprises unlock the value of GenAI by empowering them to reshape business models, elevate customer experiences and foster growth. A premier partner with a diverse range of AWS competencies, we are committed to accelerating the widespread adoption of AI to our global client base,” said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and AWS Global Head, HCLTech.

HCLTech recently earned the AWS Generative AI Competency Partner status for complementing AWS’s advanced GenAI portfolio with its own innovative GenAI solutions spanning various industries and enterprise functions.

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities, from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with AWS and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.