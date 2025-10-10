Illuminate The Festive Spirit With Curated Diwali Gifting Options From KCC Gallery Store

Kolkata, 10th October 2025: To celebrate the Festival of Lights, KCC Gallery Store presents a curated collection of elegant and meaningful gifts that embody the spirit of Diwali. Whether you are looking for handcrafted décor that brightens one’s home, exquisite accessories that capture the essence of tradition or contemporary-art inspired treasures, our Diwali gifting range is designed to make your festive moments truly special.

Each creation reflects thoughtful craftmanship and timeless design, making them perfect for expressing joy, gratitude and celebration. This festive season, discover the art of giving with pieces that illuminate homes and hearts – only at KCC Gallery Store.

Featured in the Diwali Collection:

Vintage Lily Coasters (Set Of 6):

Each coaster is meticulously crafted from durable metal, ensuring both longevity and resistance to daily wear and tear. The coasters showcase the exquisite vintage lilies in full bloom pattern, adding an elegant touch to one’s decor. The smooth enamel coating not only enhances the vintage lilies design but also provides a protective layer, making the coasters resistant to spills and stains. They not only protect the table surface but also enhance one’s decor with their timeless vintage elegance.

Bagh Mug Tea Gift Box:

The Bagh collection is an oasis of calm in a hectic schedule. Its intricate patterns of trees and flowers grace the cups and plate, to evoke calmness. Comes as set of 8, Set of 4 Bagh plates & 4 Bagh mugs. Made from specialist clay stoneware fired at the highest temperatures, the Bagh collection is inspired by spring and romantic gardens. Artisanal stoneware, hand made with artwork decals. A great gifting option for stylish home entertaining.

Earth Ember Candle Stands:

In the quiet embrace of nature, these candle holders stand tall, each crafted from sustainable wood, showcasing the raw beauty of organic materials. The intricate patterns, naturally formed by electric current, make every piece unique, telling a story of earth and craftsmanship. With their earthy charm, they illuminate spaces with elegance, transforming any room into a sanctuary of warmth. Their exclusivity lies in their simplicity, natural, sustainable, and timeless beauty.

Kanchdeep Diya (Set of 24):

This festive season, allow the Kanchdeep Diya (Set of 24) to spread illumination and elegance into one’s home. They are handcrafted gracefully to exude a warm glow of hope, positivity, and goodness. These versatile glass adornments seamlessly blend into various settings and themes.

Gaudeep Diya (Set of 24):

Let the celebrations gleam a sustainable glow this festive season. Accompany rituals and customs with diyas that have been handcrafted from cow manure. Each piece is designed to decorate one’s home with elegance and radiance.

Gulfam Aroma Fumer With Tong:

The Gulfam Aroma Dhuni/Fumer celebrates the ancient tradition of rejuvenating the home space with fragrant incense smoke. The product includes a hand cast ceramic dhuna with perforated brass lid allowing fumes to escape and purify the ambience. Interesting combination makes it a complete gift for those charmed by tradition and age-old customs.

Morbagh Storage Jars (Set of 2)

Inspired by the timeless beauty of royal peacock gardens, this tray is adorned with intricate patterns and vibrant hues that echo the grandeur of India’s regal past. This set includes two beautifully crafted storage jars made from foodsafe, sustainable mango wood, perfect for storing dry ingredients, treats, or small essentials. The jars are paired with a matching mango wood tray that highlights the natural grain and warmth of the wood, while gold metal handles add a touch of sophistication and easy portability. A perfect blend of functionality and style, this set brings a refined, organic charm to one’s kitchen or dining table.

Pushpak Coasters (Set of 2):

This set of two square glass coasters features a serene pastel base adorned with hand-illustrated Pushpak floral motifs in soft white and deep green, accented with hints of gold detailing. The delicate yet durable glass finish not only protects one’s surfaces but also adds a touch of sophistication to one’s dining or coffee setting. Perfect as a gift or a luxurious everyday essential.

Regal Rajputana Miniatures:

The Rajputana Glasses: A Toast to a Royal Legacy

The Rajputana collection is a deeply personal ode to a world of regal living and refined aesthetics. Born from a fascination with the legacy of Rajmata Gayatri Devi and the grandeur of Rajasthan’s palaces, these glasses are more than just design—they are a step into an imagination. Accented with 24-carat pure gold, each glass echoes the elegance of a bygone era, from the softness of silk saris to the fragrance of mogras carried by desert winds. Arriving in a beautiful gift box tied with a ribbon, this set is perfect for giving the gift of history and artistry.

Rajputana Royal Server (Single Tier Stand) – Small:

Standing gracefully on a metal stand, this piece is a stage for refined living, echoing the tables once set with poetic grace for dignitaries and thinkers. Accented with stunning 24-carat pure gold, the plate’s intricate motif is a nod to a world where tradition and modernity meet with unmatched finesse. It is not just a plate; it is a step into that timeless imagination.

Address of KCC Store:

2nd floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 777, Anandapur, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 107