Iran crisis: IndiGo cancels Tbilisi, Almaty flights on Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 25: Low-cost airline IndiGo on Sunday announced to cancel flights from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty scheduled for January 25, including their return journeys.

The airline also said in a post on X that flights scheduled on January 26, 2026, to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent may experience brief halts at Doha for refueling.

“As a follow up to our first advisory, and in view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety,” said the airline on social media platform X.

“IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 25 January 2026 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty and return have been cancelled. Please visit https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html to explore alternate options, including future available flights or a full refund,” it said.

It further stated that “IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 26 January 2026 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent may take a brief halt, for refueling, at Doha”.

“Please keep a tab on your flight status. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” said the airline.

Several airlines have rerouted, delayed or cancelled flights that traverse Iranian airspace, amid the geopolitical tensions.

Major international carriers, including Air France, KLM and Lufthansa, suspended or scaled back operations to Israel and key Gulf destinations on Saturday, citing security situation.

Meanwhile, the US has announced a new round of sanctions targeting what it described as Iran’s “shadow fleet,” as Washington moved to further restrict revenue streams it says are being used to repress the Iranian people and finance destabilising activities abroad.

The Treasury imposed sanctions on eight entities and nine vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas.

—IANS