Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) Commits INR100 Crores to Advance Girls’ Education in India with Educate Girls

Mumbai, August 28th, 2025: The Harish & Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF) today announced the renewal of its partnership with leading non‑profit organisation Educate Girls, through an unrestricted grant of ₹100 crores over five years. This grant is earmarked to support both its programs: Vidya, an in-school program for ages 6–14 and Pragati, a second-chance program for ages 15–29, under their bold Strategy 3.0, which aims to reach 10 million learners in 10 years. It aims to support the NPO in providing a continuum of learning opportunities for girls and young women across some of India’s most underserved regions.

HBSF has been a catalytic partner for Educate Girls’ Pragati program since 2023–24. This early support helped enhance program design, expand outreach to thousands of learners, and optimise state open school processes through technical assistance. With this new long‑term commitment, HBSF has become a domestic anchor donor for Educate Girls’ Strategy 3.0, which represents a sustainable, scalable model for strengthening the education landscape in India.

“It is difficult to influence mindsets and create pathways for girls and women in general, let alone with a focus on difficult geographies. At HBSF, we admire the courage and commitment that Educate Girls has shown in navigating complex societal issues with a focus on ground realities and strong systems & processes. By taking this partnership forward, we hope that our support adds to the value of investing in long-term change and brings to the forefront the significant lack of access and opportunities faced by millions of girls in India today.” – Bina Shah, Executive Director, HBSF. “The unrestricted nature of this grant gives us the flexibility to truly strengthen both our Vidya and Pragati programs over the next five years. With Vidya, we will continue ensuring out‑of‑school girls aged 6–14 are enrolled, retained, and supported to build strong foundations of literacy and numeracy in some of India’s hardest‑to‑reach communities,” said Gayatri Nair Lobo, CEO, Educate Girls. “At the same time, Pragati will expand across high-need states, partnering with state governments and Open School systems and creating pathways for adolescent girls and young women to complete their secondary education and access future opportunities. Taken together, this support allows us to continue partnering with state governments and grassroots organisations to bring education to millions of girls in remote, rural regions.”

Since its inception, Educate Girls has worked across 30,000+ villages with the support of 55,000+ community volunteers, enrolling over 2 million girls and supporting 2.4 million children in remedial learning. Under Strategy 3.0 (2025–30), Educate Girls aims to impact over 10 million learners, driving systemic change alongside government partnerships while ensuring last‑mile access for those girls and young women who are most at risk of being excluded.

At a time when millions of girls still face barriers to education, this partnership sets a powerful precedent for how real change is possible when vision, commitment, and collaboration come together. Long-term philanthropy can truly unlock opportunity at scale, transform systems, and accelerate progress towards a future where no girl is left behind.