New Delhi, 22 December, 2023: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, announced the onboarding of Anjani K. Jajodia as Vice President for Project Management. In his current role, Anjani will be primarily responsible for shadowing and supporting the MD & CEO of ONDC in accelerating the expansion of the ONDC network. Additionally, he will provide support for various projects and reviews under the CEO’s purview.

Anjani, a versatile professional with over 12 years of experience, possesses a sharp skillset for developing sustainable growth strategies. Demonstrating a successful history, he has closely collaborated with top leadership at organizations like ITC and Zomato, contributing to business growth, analytics, strategic planning, and financial management.

Anjani embarked on his corporate journey at EY, dedicating three years to statutory audits for diverse organizations listed with the National Stock Exchange of India. Following his tenure at EY, Anjani transitioned to a finance position at ITC Ltd, serving as a principal analyst for key businesses of ITC and shadowing the group CFO, ITC, on various projects. In 2022, Anjani moved from ITC Ltd. to Zomato Ltd, as Associate Vice President and assumed the role of Head of Finance of Zomato Hyperpure — the B2B business unit focused on actively supplying raw materials and ingredients to restaurant partners. In addition to his corporate pursuits, Anjani dedicated his time to volunteer as the Head of Finance at Feeding India, a Zomato initiative committed to eliminating hunger and malnutrition in India.

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC said, “We welcome Anjani at a pivotal phase of ONDC expansion. His extensive experience and business acumen will surely be an invaluable asset as we set eyes on our future goals for the upcoming year”

Anjani is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Calcutta University.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anjani Jajodia said, “I am thrilled to be part of ONDC at a pivotal moment when it is poised to revolutionize the entire digital commerce ecosystem in the country. I have confidence in the strategic vision and dedication to excellence that will guide us through the intricacies of any business with creativity and passion. While there may be unique challenges in the Open Network, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented ONDC team to contribute to every stage of the network’s growth and expansion”.