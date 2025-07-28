Ozone Urbana – A World-Class Integrated Township, Far Away from the Maddening Crowd

Bengaluru, India | 28 July 2025: In a city that never slows down, an oasis of calm, connection, and convenience is redefining modern living. Ozone Urbana — a masterpiece integrated township by Ozone Group — rises far from the urban chaos yet remains deeply connected to the heartbeat of Bengaluru. Here, residents enjoy a life of balance, wellbeing, and spirited community.
Spread across expansive, thoughtfully planned acres, Ozone Urbana is more than just a residential enclave. It is a self-sufficient urban ecosystem — seamlessly bringing together homes, businesses, education, senior Living, and leisure within one harmonious township. With a design philosophy built on sustainability, comfort, and connectivity, Ozone Urbana meets the aspirations of today’s discerning urban families in the Bengaluru real estate sector.
Key Features of Ozone Urbana:
A Living Mosaic of All Generations
Ozone Urbana stands out as a truly intergenerational community, where seniors with a lifetime of experience, energetic working adults, and playful kids all co-exist and thrive. Community parks, open spaces, and extraordinary landscaping ensure everyone—from elders enjoying peaceful walks to children laughing in playgrounds—finds their space here.
- State-of-the-Art Infrastructure & Utilities
- Well-laid, wide, and well-lit roads with clear signage
- Equate power systems with robust backup systems
- Clean, treated water accessible throughout
- Modern sewerage and drainage for hygiene and safety
- Effective waste management and recycling programs
- Excellent connectivity via public transport to key Bengaluru hubs
- Diverse Residential Options
- Choice of finely crafted apartments, spacious villas, and custom plots
- Smart home features for optimized energy use and convenience
- Options for every budget, blending affordability with luxury
- Abundant Recreational Amenities
- Swimming pool, gymnasium, sports courts, and event venues
- Vast landscaped gardens, inviting green zones, and tranquil walking trails
- Vibrant community centres encouraging social interaction and festive celebrations
- Essential Services Within Easy Reach
- One of India’s largest senior care resident committees
- Leading schools for world-class education
- Sustainable Living Initiatives
- Rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge
- Green building standards across the township
- Waste reduction and proactive recycling practices
- A Truly Connected Community
- Regular events, festivals, and cultural programs to foster bonds
- Common gardens and open seating areas that encourage neighbourly interactions
- A township where every resident is welcomed and feels at home
Ozone Urbana: Where City Life Meets Tranquil Living
Whether you’re a young professional seeking urban convenience, a growing family looking for safe and enriching surroundings, or a retiree yearning for serenity without compromise, Ozone Urbana offers an unmatched lifestyle. It’s not just where you live — it’s how you live that sets Ozone Urbana apart.
Welcome to the future of living in Bengaluru. Welcome to Ozone Urbana.
