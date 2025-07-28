Panchjanya’s ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’ Showcases the Rise of a Self-Reliant Odisha through Good Governance

Bhubaneswar, 28th July 2025: As part of the national dialogue series on good governance, Panchjanya successfully organised a grand event titled ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’ at Taj Vivanta, Bhubaneswar. With a view to projecting the growing role of Odisha in the development narrative of India through a truly distinctive mix of industries, skills, innovation, and rich cultural heritage, the conclave was set up.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, in his keynote address, symbolised the spirit of a “Shashakt aur Atmanirbhar Odisha” in which he laid emphasis on the presence of Odisha as a competent state, full of skilled manpower, resilient infrastructure, and an age-old cultural legacy.

“From reopening all four gates of the Jagannath Temple in Puri so that devotees could have complete access to it to launching the Subhadra Yojana for women’s empowerment, and building a Rs 500 crore corpus for the development of the temple to approving a bonus of Rs 800 per quintal to paddy farmers, we have actually worked across every front to make a reality of what we had promised during the election. Therefore, today, by integrating natural resources with cultural heritage and contemporary infrastructure, Odisha is creating a new chapter in the progress of India,” he noted.

The platform was further illuminated by the avid presence of Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, underlined the critical role of women’s leadership and entrepreneurship in governance and societal development.

On the broader scope of the Blue Economy and Coastal Development, Shri Nitesh Rane, Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra, spoke about how maritime states like Odisha may witness a wave of economic surge via port-led growth, trade logistics, and sustainable ocean resource management. “The coastal states are India’s gateway to the world. Odisha’s trajectory is a mirror reflecting the nation’s vision of sustainable progress,” he remarked.

Other eminent dignitaries who added grace to Odisha Ki Udaan were Shri Mukul Kanitkar, Senior Pracharak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Shri J. Nandakumar, National Convenor, Pragya Pravah. While Shri Kanitkar shared deep insights into nation-building through Bharatiya knowledge systems and grassroots innovation, Shri Nandakumar spoke about the cultural and civilizational foundations of good governance. Dr. Singh drew attention to the vital link between governance, internal security, and public service integrity.

In his address, Panchjanya’s Editor, Shri Hitesh Shankar, stressed that eastern India’s rise needs to be brought into the limelight with specific reference to Odisha’s potential to become a national model of inclusive and resilient governance. He said, “Sushasan Samvad is not just a platform for dialogue but a mission to build consensus and clarity on India’s developmental vision.”

Sushasan Samvad stands as a dynamic forum for policymakers, thought leaders, and cultural icons to have profound conversations about India’s good governance future. It reverberates the voice of a vibrant Odisha, the state standing tall with pride, purpose, and performance in tune with the Viksit Bharat vision of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Modiji.

About Panchjanya

Panchjanya is an Indian weekly Hindi magazine inspired by the vision of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It was launched by the Late Shri Deendayal Upadhyaya in 1948 in Lucknow on the occasion of Makara Sankranthi. Its first editor was Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The inaugural cover page carried a picture of Lord Krishna, with the objective of pursuing idealism based on patriotism and upholding the cultural heritage of India. It is now edited by Hitesh Shankar, who was formerly an editor of Hindustan. He is also a member of IIMC’s new executive council.