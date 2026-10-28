Sensex Slides 601 Points at Open as IT Stocks Drag Markets Lower

Mumbai, Oct 28: Indian equity markets opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling more than 600 points and the Nifty slipping close to the 22,600 mark. Weakness in information technology stocks, rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 601.14 points to 72,997.55 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 146 points to 22,604.80. The decline reflected a cautious approach among investors amid uncertainty over global economic conditions and the outlook for interest rates.

IT Stocks Lead the Decline

Information technology shares came under significant selling pressure during early trade. Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major laggards on the Sensex, contributing to the weakness in benchmark indices.

IT stocks remained under pressure as investors assessed global demand prospects and the potential impact of economic uncertainty on technology spending. Selling in other heavyweight shares, including ITC and Asian Paints, added to the downward momentum.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Add to Concerns

Higher crude oil prices continued to weigh on market sentiment, raising concerns over India’s import bill, inflation outlook and corporate operating costs. As a major oil-importing economy, India remains vulnerable to sustained increases in international energy prices.

Expensive crude can also put pressure on the rupee and affect profit margins in sectors with high fuel and transportation costs. Investors are closely monitoring energy market movements for signs of further pressure on the domestic economy.

Federal Reserve Decision in Focus

Market participants remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. Investors are looking for signals on the future direction of interest rates, global liquidity and foreign investment flows into emerging markets.

Any shift in expectations around US monetary policy could influence currency movements and investor appetite for Indian equities. Alongside the Fed decision, global market trends and geopolitical developments are expected to remain key drivers of sentiment.

Market Outlook

The weak opening highlights the pressure facing Indian equities from sector-specific selling and broader global uncertainties. With IT stocks leading the decline and crude oil prices adding to economic concerns, investors are likely to remain selective in the near term.

Market participants will track movements in the Sensex and Nifty, crude oil prices, foreign fund activity and upcoming corporate earnings for clearer direction. The sustainability of the selling pressure will depend largely on global cues and how investors respond to developments in monetary policy.