TEDx Speaker Akash Joshi to Address Entrepreneurs at The Founders Barrier Summit Organised by Communex

Communex, a vibrant community of young entrepreneurs from Indore, is set to host The Founders Barrier Summit, a high-impact networking and knowledge-sharing event aimed at helping founders overcome business challenges and acceleCommunex, a vibrant community of young entrepreneurs from Indore, is set to host The Founders Barrier Summit, a high-impact networking and knowledge-sharing event aimed at helping founders overcome business challenges and accelerate growth.

The summit will feature TEDx Speaker and Grawish CEO Akash Joshi as one of the keynote speakers. Recognised for building multiple successful business ventures and achieving the ₹100 Crore milestone during his entrepreneurial journey, Joshi will share practical strategies on entrepreneurship, leadership, branding, digital transformation, and scaling businesses in today’s competitive landscape.

Grawish , widely recognised as one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Indore, has been at the forefront of helping brands build a strong digital presence through performance marketing, branding, AI-driven solutions, and creative communication. Under Akash Joshi’s leadership, Grawish has worked with businesses across multiple industries, enabling brands to achieve measurable growth through innovative marketing strategies.

Speaking at the summit, Akash Joshi will focus on transforming real business challenges into opportunities by sharing lessons from his entrepreneurial journey, highlighting how founders can build resilient businesses, create scalable systems, and develop winning growth strategies.

Organised by Communex, the event aims to bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, startup founders, business owners, and professionals from across Indore to exchange ideas, learn from experienced leaders, and build meaningful business relationships. The initiative reflects Communex’s vision of creating a collaborative ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can learn, grow, and support each other’s entrepreneurial journeys.

Commenting on the event, Akash Joshi said,

“Every successful business is built by solving difficult problems. The barriers founders face are not roadblocks—they are opportunities to innovate, learn, and grow. I look forward to sharing practical experiences that entrepreneurs can apply in their businesses from day one.”

With the theme “Turning Business Challenges into Solutions,” the summit promises an evening of insightful discussions, networking, and actionable learning for the entrepreneurial community.

As one of Indore’s fastest-growing digital marketing companies, Grawish continues to empower businesses with digital innovation, strategic branding, and AI-powered marketing solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted growth partner for ambitious brands.