Truflation becomes trusted data source on Eagle Alpha

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023 – Truflation, the independent and unbiased provider of verifiable economic data and indexes, is thrilled to announce that it is joining a distinguished list of sources providing alternative economic data sets to Eagle Alpha, the leading alternative data aggregation platform and advisor.

Through this integration, Truflation’s independent and verifiable real-time economic data and indexes, including its flagship US CPI index, will be available to Eagle Alpha’s extensive list of data buyers. This list consists of leading funds, private equity firms, consultants, corporates, and vendors, who use the platform as their key alternative data solution provider.

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value of alternative data vendors and has been instrumental in building trusted relationships between alternative data vendors and buyers. As of December 2023, Eagle Alpha has profiled in excess of 1,900 datasets and provides annual solutions to data buyers and data vendors globally.