Truflation becomes trusted data source on Eagle Alpha

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023 – Truflation, the independent and unbiased provider of verifiable economic data and indexes, is thrilled to announce that it is joining a distinguished list of sources providing alternative economic data sets to Eagle Alpha, the leading alternative data aggregation platform and advisor.
Through this integration, Truflation’s independent and verifiable real-time economic data and indexes, including its flagship US CPI index, will be available to Eagle Alpha’s extensive list of data buyers. This list consists of leading funds, private equity firms, consultants, corporates, and vendors, who use the platform as their key alternative data solution provider.
Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value of alternative data vendors and has been instrumental in building trusted relationships between alternative data vendors and buyers. As of December 2023, Eagle Alpha has profiled in excess of 1,900 datasets and provides annual solutions to data buyers and data vendors globally.
Commenting on the move, Stefan Rust, CEO of Truflation, says: “We are excited to become one of the trusted and vetted data vendors on Eagle Alpha’s established alternative data platform. This move will allow us to expand the reach of our data to new audiences, ensuring that more key decision-makers can use Truflation as the independent source of economic truth.
“With our growing list of data feeds and indexes, we are committed to becoming the global provider of reliable inflation, economic and market data to empower investors and policymakers with the tools they require to make strategically important decisions.”
Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha, says: “We are delighted that Truflation is joining the growing list of data providers on our trusted marketplace. This year, we have seen growing interest in macro nowcast and forecast data as investors are closely watching US inflation movements and the resulting monetary policy decisions by the Fed.
The types of data feeds Truflation provides, including consumer transaction data, web scrape pricing data and employment data, are extensively used by hedge funds and asset managers who use our platform.”