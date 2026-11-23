New Delhi, November 2026: The Grub Fest, a food and entertainment festival established in 2014, is set to introduce a new format of culinary and lifestyle experiences with the launch of Grub Supper Club. The initiative will make its debut at Elante Mall in Chandigarh from December 18 to 20, 2026, with a three-day Christmas-themed event bringing together food, music, shopping, entertainment and creative communities.

The launch represents a new phase in The Grub Fest’s journey as it looks to extend its presence beyond large-scale food festivals through curated pop-up experiences across Indian cities. Designed to bring businesses and consumers together in a more interactive setting, Grub Supper Club will offer a platform for restaurants, emerging food brands, independent retailers, artists and entrepreneurs to connect with diverse audiences.

The inaugural Chandigarh edition will be centred around the Christmas season, featuring a mix of culinary offerings, festive shopping, live entertainment and recreational activities. The event aims to create a shared space where visitors can discover new food concepts, explore independent brands and participate in experiences that reflect the festive atmosphere.

Aman Kumar, Founder of Whitefox and The Grub Fest, has been associated with the development of the festival since its inception. Under his leadership, The Grub Fest has brought together restaurants, food entrepreneurs, entertainment professionals and consumer brands through events designed around food and cultural engagement.

With Grub Supper Club, the organisers are introducing a format that places greater emphasis on curated participation, local collaborations and direct interaction between businesses and visitors. Unlike conventional large-format festivals, the new concept is intended to adapt to different cities, incorporating regional food preferences, creative talent and community interests.

The initiative also comes at a time when experiential events are becoming an increasingly relevant platform for businesses seeking direct engagement with consumers. Food and lifestyle pop-ups offer emerging entrepreneurs opportunities to introduce products, understand consumer preferences and build visibility outside traditional retail environments.

Grub Supper Club intends to address these opportunities by bringing established businesses and independent ventures onto a common platform. Participating brands will have the opportunity to showcase their offerings, interact with potential customers and explore collaborations with other businesses and creative professionals.

Beyond food and retail, the organisers plan to develop a broader cultural dimension through collaborations with musicians, chefs, designers, artists and independent creators. Future editions may incorporate workshops, interactive sessions and city-specific programming to encourage greater participation from local communities.

The Chandigarh event will serve as the starting point for this expansion. With its Christmas-themed programming, the three-day gathering is being designed to appeal to families, young professionals, food enthusiasts and shoppers looking for a combination of festive entertainment and culinary experiences.

The organisers are also looking to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to participate alongside businesses from other cities. This approach is expected to encourage cross-market exposure while allowing visitors to discover products, cuisines and creative concepts that may not otherwise be readily available in their city.

Established in 2014, The Grub Fest has developed its identity around bringing food, entertainment and consumer experiences together. Its latest initiative builds on that foundation while introducing a more flexible event model intended for recurring editions in different locations.

Following its Chandigarh debut, Grub Supper Club is expected to travel to other Indian cities, with each edition shaped by its host location’s food culture, entrepreneurial community and lifestyle preferences.

The first edition, scheduled from December 18 to 20, 2026, at Elante Mall, Chandigarh, will introduce audiences to the new concept and mark the beginning of The Grub Fest’s planned expansion into curated, city-focused experiential events.