New Delhi, 8 August, 2025 – The MBD Group, via its CSR arm, the Ashok Malhotra Charitable Trust—has launched a new initiative titled ‘Robotics Lab on Wheels‘ under its umbrella CSR initiative “Love to learn by MBD” to provide robotics and STEM education directly to students in underprivileged schools in urban and rural India. The van-mounted mobile lab is equipped to provide experiential, technology-enabled learning opportunities to schools that typically do not have such facilities and economic bandwidth.

This initiative is part of the Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust’s flagship program, ‘Love to Learn’ and has been rolled out under Ashok Karya—a long-term social impact movement launched to honour the legacy of its Founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra.

This noble was launched by Shri Lahar Singh Siroya, Member of Parliament, Government of India, who expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, “This is a commendable step taken by MBD Group ensuring equal access to future-ready education for every child. Robotics and STEM learning should not remain confined to a few privileged schools, it must reach every corner of India, and initiatives like this make it possible.”

The event also witnessed the participation of over 100 principals and prominent educationist, along with students who got a first-hand experience of the Robotics Lab on Wheels.

As part of the launch, a panel discussion on ‘STEM Education’ brought together leading education experts to explore the role of robotics and coding in preparing students for a technology-driven future. The discussion featured Mr. Lokesh Mehra (Sr. Manager – Global Engagement, AWS South Asia), Dr. Chanchal Bhardwaj (Rashtriya Sampark Pramukh, Bhartiya Shiksha Mandal – RSS and Registrar, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University), Mr. Vineet Aggarwal (Motivational Speaker, Social Activist and Leadership Coach), Mr. Ashok Pandey (Transformative Education Leader, Author and Advocate for Global Citizenship and Sustainability), Mr. Kulbhushan Sharma (President, National Independent Schools Association), and Mr. Narayan Kumar Karn (President, IDPS). Panellists emphasized the importance of experiential learning and initiatives like Robotics Lab on Wheels by MBD, and its efforts in bridging the gap between urban and rural schools.

The Robotics Lab on Wheels is a compact, custom-designed van equipped with everything needed for hands-on STEM learning, Arduino boards, sensors, motors, and robotics kits. The mobile Lab brings these resources directly to schools, eliminating the need for additional infrastructure or investment. Thanks to its compact design, the van can easily reach remote locations and even schools in densely populated areas, making cutting-edge STEM education accessible to every learner.

Under this initiative Learning sessions will take place in the school’s classrooms or activity areas, where a trained facilitator will conduct 24 interactive sessions over ten months, turning familiar spaces into hubs of innovation and collaboration. Students will engage in five thoughtfully structured modules that begin with the fundamentals of robotics and move through advanced topics like IoT and automation. At the end of the program, students will be assessed and certified – marking their first step into the world of future technologies.

On the auspicious occasion of the launch of the initiative Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson of MBD Group, said, “Ashok ji always dreamed of empowering the needy 4890-. through education. With the Robotics Lab on Wheels, we are not just remembering his legacy, we are living it. This initiative gives children more than just knowledge—it gives them confidence, creativity, and a glimpse of a future they can shape with their own hands.” She noted that the initiative is about inclusion and opportunity. “It brings joy into learning and plants the seed of curiosity and innovation in children who may not have the opportunity to experience robotics or understand coding.” Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of MBD Group, said, “We are at a point in time where access to future skills must be non-negotiable. With this initiative, we’re bringing STEM education to places where it’s often just a buzzword—making it real, tangible, and fun. My father, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, was always convinced of the potential of learning to change lives. This program is a testament to his conviction—keeping no child behind in the digital revolution.” Ms. Malhotra explained that this program is not merely imparting robotics education, it’s about instilling confidence and creativity in kids. “It’s about demonstrating to them that their ideas count, that their future can be different, and that they, too, can be change-makers.



Ms. Sonica Malhotra, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group, shared her perspective on the broader impact of the initiative: “We believe that true change happens when opportunity meets ambition. The Robotics Lab on Wheels is our way of levelling the playing field, ensuring that students in smaller towns and lesser-known schools get the same learning experiences as those in big cities. This isn’t just about education; it’s about creating pathways for social mobility, bridging the digital divide, and inspiring young people to think, create, and lead with a clear purpose.”

The Ashok Malhotra Charitable Trust and MBD Group have set their sights on reaching more than 1,000 schools over the next five years, across cities, towns, villages, and remote communities alike. The aim is to train over 1,00,000 students between the ages of 10 and 16, giving them early exposure to robotics, coding, engineering, and innovation through instructor-led, hands-on experiences. The program is designed not just to teach concepts but to spark new thinking, encourage collaboration, and identify young innovators early, guiding them through mentorship and problem-solving challenges that go far beyond the textbook.

Robotics Lab on Wheels brings the future of learning to the children who need it the most. It is not just a van, it is a vehicle of hope, equity, and transformation. Schools can register now to become a part of this journey and offer their students an experience that will empower them for life.