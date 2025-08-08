Global Hiramini Memorial Nursing Institution- A Vertical Of Global Knowledge Campus Survey Uncovers Deeply Held Misconceptions About Breastfeeding Across Indian Communities

8th August, 2025: A recent awareness survey conducted by Global Hiramini Memorial Nursing Institution – A Vertical Of Global Knowledge Campus uncovered an alarming knowledge gap about breastfeeding among general public and student respondents, raising concerns about the depth of societal understanding and support for this critical maternal practice.

The survey, timed to align with World Breastfeeding Week, aimed to evaluate common myths and awareness levels around breastfeeding. However, the results were stark: a majority of participants struggled to answer basic, medically-backed questions about breastfeeding, highlighting the societal failure in health education and cultural support for mothers.

“The inability of respondents to answer fundamental questions—such as when to initiate breastfeeding or the importance of colostrum—underscores the urgent need to move beyond mere awareness campaigns. We must foster deeper engagement, education, and empathy. This is not solely a women’s issue; it is a societal concern. When such critical knowledge is lacking, it is a clear indication that we are failing our mothers—and, by extension, the next generation,” said Mrs. Dali Sarkar, Principal, Global Hiramini Memorial Nursing Institution.

Key Misconceptions Revealed:

Out of 10 core questions, the majority of participants showed uncertainty or incorrect understanding in areas like:

Misconception that excessive crying signals low milk supply

Delay in understanding the need to start breastfeeding within one hour of normal delivery

Low understanding of nutrient content in breast milk (like antibodies)

Confusion about exclusive breastfeeding duration and introduction of complementary feeding

Societal and Structural Challenges

The survey findings align with broader challenges highlighted in the study:

Only 35% of mothers feel comfortable breastfeeding in public, reflecting stigma and lack of safe environments in workplaces, malls, and transport hubs.

Urbanization has weakened traditional family support systems, pushing many mothers into isolation with limited guidance.

Workplace and school policies often fail to accommodate lactating women with basic facilities like private lactation rooms or flexible schedules.

Health workers and ASHA/Anganwadi networks need stronger reinforcement to combat taboos and misinformation.

Through this survey we believe that educational institutions, and media platforms to take action by launching community-driven education programs on breastfeeding, mandating lactation-friendly policies in workplaces and public infrastructure, strengthening training and outreach for community health workers, and promoting open dialogues and storytelling to break stigma and normalize breastfeeding.

The findings from the survey serve as a wake-up call on breastfeeding, while natural, is not always intuitive, and widespread misinformation can have lasting effects on both mother and child.