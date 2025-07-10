Pearson announces global enhancements to PTE Academic, reinforcing its role in India’s evolving English assessment landscape

Chandigarh, 10th July, 2025: Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company, today announced key enhancements to Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic, strengthening its value for Indian students pursuing international education and migration opportunities. These updates reinforce Pearson’s commitment to providing secure, AI-powered English proficiency assessments that reflect the real-world communication skills needed for academic and professional success globally.

Starting in August 2025, PTE Academic will include two new speaking tasks, namely, “Respond to a Situation” and “Summarize a Group Discussion”. These tasks will evaluate test takers’ ability to communicate in real-world academic and professional scenarios. Simultaneously, Pearson is enhancing its AI-driven scoring system to better detect copied or unoriginal responses, ensuring fairer and more accurate assessments for all test takers.

Pearson is also providing updated preparation materials, including scored practice tests, expert-designed courseware, webinars, and instructional videos to support Indian candidates with these changes, while maintaining the test’s core strengths of speed, security, and global recognition.

Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning at Pearson India, said: “The enhancements to PTE Academic are designed to align with the changing needs of today’s learners in India, while ensuring that institutions and governments can continue to rely on it for fair and effective assessment. By introducing real-world speaking tasks and improving scoring safeguards, the test aims to support better preparation while maintaining the trust of decision-makers.”

In line with global expansion, Pearson’s secure test centre network has grown to over 500 locations worldwide, with new centres launched across South East Asia this year to improve access and testing capacity in key cities.

The core strengths of PTE Academic remain unchanged. It continues to be a fully computer-based test, primarily AI-scored, with results typically delivered within 48 hours. PTE is recognised by more than 3,500 institutions globally and accepted by the governments of Australia, Canada, the UK and New Zealand. It remains one of the most trusted English tests among Indian aspirants pursuing international study and work opportunities.