6 Exercises That Help In Controlling Osteoporosis

Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, Head of Department (HOD) & Lead Consultant – Orthopaedics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru

Osteoporosis refers to a condition that causes one’s bones to be fragile, porous and prone to breaking. The chances of this disease being found is higher in senior citizens, especially women post-menopause. However, if a person includes physical activities regularly in everyday life, his or her bones can be healthy along with improvement in the overall well-being.

Below mentioned is a list of six fascinating types of workouts that help to control osteoporosis.

Weight-Bearing Exercises –This exercise type is concerned with activities in which the body exerts or works against gravity. Good examples are walking, jogging and hiking among others. It encourages the growth of bones and increases bone density. Plus, they are easy and can be done by many people on a daily basis. Strength Training –This includes using free weights such as barbells or elastic resistance bands, where the main purpose is building muscle while strengthening the bones as well. A few such exercises that efficiently accomplish this are squats, lunges and bicep curls among others. Strength training can be made suitable for any fitness level, making it easy for almost everyone to participate in. Balance Exercises –Performing these workouts is essential since falls cause fractures that can be avoided by maintaining balance. Simple practices like Tai Chi, yoga or just standing on one leg can be very helpful in improving balance. Additionally, these workouts balance the body and also improve the range and control of body movements. Pilates –Most of the activities done in Pilates include exercises that target the abdomen. It is a very effective shock absorption practice that can greatly help in maintaining healthy bones. The directed movements work on developing muscles along with improving the body’s overall posture, which prevents falls and injuries. Dancing –Dancing makes one feel fresh and energized while working as a great weight-bearing exercise. Dance forms like ballroom, salsa or even Zumba are good for bone strengthening and at the same time, are sociable and entertaining. In addition, it helps in improving one’s coordination and balance as well. Jumping Exercises –Other activities that require high-impact efforts such as ‘jumping rope’ and plyometric exercises, increase bone density effectively. Most of these exercises put stress on the bones encouraging them to become stronger. But these exercises should be undertaken with care and modified according to individual fitness levels.

All of these exercises integrated into a fitness plan can be very effective in reducing the risk of developing osteoporosis and also in building healthier bones. Taking part in a dance without getting exhausted, lifting weights, or doing yoga are a few of the many enjoyable ways that one can undertake to stay active and protect their bones. By focusing on improving movement and balance of the body, people can ensure their bones remain strong and healthy even as they age.