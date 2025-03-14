OPPO F29 Series Set to Launch on March 20 – Built Tough for India

National, 14th March 2025: OPPO India will launch the OPPO F29 series, the Durable Champion, on 20th March 2025. The smartphone—built to withstand India’s most challenging environmental conditions—features a 360° Armour Body, extreme waterproofing, and carries certification for 14+ military-grade environmental tests.

The F29 series—as lightweight as 180g and just 7.55mm slim—is not only made in India but also tested by SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) in India for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings that certify it against the highest levels of dust and water ingress.

Damage-proof 360° Armour Body*

In keeping with the needs of the Indian workforce, the OPPO F29 series is engineered to endure unexpected drops and impacts with its 360° Armour Body. The Sponge Bionic Cushioning on the OPPO F29 series absorbs impact to minimise damage from falls while its elevated battery cover and side frame add an extra layer of protection. At the same time, the new Raised Corner Design Cover on the OPPO F29 series protects all four corners against damage.

The Lens Protection Ring on the smartphone, which is crafted out of strengthened glass, sits higher than the camera lens to prevent scratches on it. Also, the smartphone’s internal frame, which protects its motherboard, has been upgraded to aerospace-grade aluminum alloy; this increases structural integrity by 10% over its predecessor.

All-round Durable Champion

OPPO—the most preferred brand for water and dust resistance*—has subjected its F29 series to 14 Military Standard (MIL-STD-810H-2022) tests that certify it against high temperature, low temperature, shock, rain, freezing water, sand, dust, salt mist, solar radiation, humidity, vibration, fluid contamination, mold, acceleration that tests for g-loads, and resistance.

Its IP66 rating certifies it against powerful water jets; ideal for users who work in wet conditions, from vendors to construction workers. The IP68 rating endorses it for submersion in 1.5metres of water for 30 minutes; this means it is built to survive accidental drops in water-filled potholes and kitchen sinks, while its IP69 rating implies it can endure high-pressure, high-temperature water jets up to 80°C, making it perfect for those working in industrial settings or extremely humid weather conditions.

The OPPO F29 series takes water resistance to the next level to offer enhanced protection against myriad types of liquids. The smartphone has been internally tested against heavy rain, in river water, hot springs, daily spills from juice, tea, milk, coffee, beer, household liquids such as steam, dishwater, detergent, and even exposure to ice water, cleaning foam, and muddy water. Furthermore, after submersion, the OPPO F29 Series emits a pulsating sound that drains trapped water within the speaker enclosure.

The OPPO F29 Pro will be available in two colors: Marble White, inspired by sunlight reflecting off pristine marble to offer a sophisticated yet rugged aesthetic, and Granite Black with its bold, textured black finish for cool sophistication.

The OPPO F29, on the other hand, will be available in a premium Solid Purple that exudes royal confidence, and a Glacier Blue colour inspired by a crisp, icy blue that is reminiscent of India’s serene mountain landscapes