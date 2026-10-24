Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, Marking 75 Years of Chinmaya Mission

New Delhi, October 24, 2026: Chinmaya Mission today commenced the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together devotees from India and overseas to celebrate 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement. Inspired by the vision of its founder, Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, the three-day gathering from October 23 to 25 combines spiritual discourses, collective reflection and cultural offerings, carrying forward the Mission’s work of bringing Vedantic wisdom into everyday life. The Sammelan is bringing together over 9,000 participants.

The Sammelan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, and Pujya Swami Tejomayananda, Former Global Head of Chinmaya Mission. The three-day Sammelan will also be graced by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Stefan Priesner, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, on October 25.

The Sammelan also marked the culmination of the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra, a 300-day journey that covered nearly40,000 kilometres across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Launched from Chinmaya Vibhooti in Pune on December 31, 2025, the Yatra carried Swami Chinmayananda’s teachings, sacred belongings and archival material to communities along its route, bringing people together through prayer, learning and service.

Inaugurating the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav and 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said, “It is a privilege and a blessing to be part of this historic occasion marking 75 years of Chinmaya Mission. Chinmaya Mission is not just a sanstha; it is a vichaar – an idea and a way of life that continues to inspire generations. I had the good fortune of meeting Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda in 1993 and receiving his blessings. Being here today brought back those memories. When the Holobot was presented to me, it was a special experience, making me feel as though I was once again in Gurudev’s sakshatsannidhya, with an opportunity to engage with his wisdom anew. It is heartening to see how technology can help carry his timeless message forward, connecting the teachings of our spiritual heritage with the possibilities of the present.

“Gurudev’s vision was centred on the nirmaan of yuva shakti – nurturing the power of young people and channelling their potential towards nation-building. I particularly commend Chinmaya Mission’s Amrit Yatra, an initiative that has taken Gurudev’s message across the country and brought the Mission closer to the youth. I am delighted to see the younger generation taking responsibility for carrying forward the Mission’s legacy. Chinmaya Mission’s work with the youth and for the youth, imparting knowledge and values while embracing new forms of education, Indian languages and technology, reflects the continuing relevance of Gurudev’s vision. As the Mission moves into its next chapter, the commitment of its young people will be vital in taking this message to more people and contributing to the making of a developed Bharat.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, said “It is a matter of great honour and joy for the entire Chinmaya family to welcome Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of the Chinmaya Movement. His presence makes this milestone even more special as we celebrate Gurudev’s enduring legacy and the Mission’s journey over the past 75 years. Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda gave people a way to understand the wisdom of our scriptures and live it with clarity and purpose. This Sammelanbrings together generations who have been inspired by that vision. As we mark 75 years, we renew our responsibility to take these teachings to more people, especially the young, and to express what we learn through service, compassion and the choices we make every day.”

Across the three days, the programme includes “Nitya Nutan Bhagavad Gita” discourses by Swami Tejomayananda, a “Sanatana Upanishad” discourse and guided meditation led by Swami Swaroopananda, along with conversations, devotional gatherings and Bhajan Jamming. Parallel Shishu Vihar and Bala Vihar sessions will engage with children, reflecting the Mission’s emphasis on connecting younger generations with India’s spiritual heritage.

This emphasis on connecting generations with spiritual heritage also shapes the Chinmaya Amrit Ganga exhibition. Designed by scenographer and artist Sumant Jayakrishnan, it traces the Mission’s journey and the life and vision of Swami Chinmayananda. Alongside the exhibition, the Pujya Gurudev HoloBot offers participants a technology-enabled way to engage with his teachings, while immersive virtual reality experiences showcase the Mission’s flagship initiatives. Bhairav Shankar, CEO of Avantari, is the HoloBot and AI architect behind the experience.

Music, dance and storytelling further bring this legacy to life through the Sammelan’s cultural programme. Highlights include a concert by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on October 23 and “The Chinmaya Musical” on October 24. Directed by filmmaker Mani Shankar, with Parshwanath Upadhye as lead dancer and choreographer, the musical presents Swami Chinmayananda’s life and vision through an artistic interpretation of his journey. The Sammelan will conclude on October 25 with a valedictory session and Bhakti Sandhya with Swami Tejomayananda.

The Global Sammelan forms part of Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long commemoration that has brought together the Mission’s worldwide community through initiatives including Samashti Gita Chanting, the Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havan and the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra. Together, these gatherings reflect the continuing relevance of spiritual learning, collective practice and selfless service across generations.