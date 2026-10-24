Maam Mulk Technology Launches AI-Powered Digital Hospital Platform for India and Global Markets with OnClarity USA*

New Delhi, : Mulk Technology today announced its AI-powered digital healthcare platform for India and international markets, following its strategic partnership with OnClarity USA, signed in Dubai on 23 October 2026. The platform combines Mulk Technology’s complete Hospital Management System with OnClarity USA’s AI patient-experience layer, giving hospitals their clinical, financial and patient-facing systems from a single partner.India’s digital healthcare market is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2033, and eSanjeevani has already delivered over 32 million teleconsultations.

Public and private providers are adopting new care-delivery models at pace.

The Problem: Revenue And Trust Lost In A Dozen PlacesA claim is rejected for a missing code. A consumable never reaches the bill. A patient calls three times and still cannot book. A complaint surfaces only after it goes public. Most hospitals run fragmented systems, and most AI tools fix only one of these problems. Mulk Technology’s platform fixes them together by integrating every module on one AI-enabled foundation.

One Hospital System, One Patient RecordRegistration, EMR, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, billing, insurance claims, telehealth and the patient app run on a single database. Every order, bed-day and consumable flows directly to billing, with no inter-departmental interfaces to build or maintain. Because the AI sees the full picture, it can trace a documentation gap to a rejected claim.AI Across The Revenue CycleAI prepares and checks every claim from encounter to payment, so staff review and approve rather than build claims by hand.Stops revenue leakage: every procedure, test, bed-day and consumable is reconciled against the bill before discharge.

Assists coding: codes are proposed with supporting evidence, and doctors are prompted for missing detail so claims are right the first time.Reduces rejections: each claim is validated against payer rules, pre-authorisation, limits, attachments and duplicates before submission.Accelerates cash flow: work queues are ranked by value, approval likelihood and deadline, and rejections are corrected and resubmitted on time.

OnClarity USA: AI for every patient conversation. AI Patient Support responds 24/7 on WhatsApp, voice, SMS, web chat and the app, in more than 40 languages, handling bookings, reminders and routing.AI Agent Assist places the patient’s history and the correct, policy-backed answer on every staff screen.AI Voice of the Patient analyses every call, chat, review and survey, not a sample, so problems are resolved at the source.

New patients, new revenueHospitals can extend their reach with white-labelled Mulk telehealth kiosks in their own brand, placed in offices, pharmacies and malls, offering video consultations with the hospital’s own doctors and on-the-spot medicine dispensing. The AI Longevity Module converts one-off lab tests into a recurring, physician-led preventive home-care programme.Built For IndiaThe platform complies with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), supporting ABHA creation and linking at registration and consent-based sharing of health records across ABDM-linked facilities. It is cloud-based, subscription-priced and pre-configured for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs and imaging centres, so facilities go live without a lengthy IT project.

Hospitals can adopt the full platform or add the AI layer to existing systems.”We are excited to bring AI health technology to the UAE, Africa and India as digital transformation reshapes healthcare delivery worldwide. We have delivered telehealth to over 1.5 million insurance members in the UAE and in Africa through the DR Congo, we are in the final stages of implementation in India, and we have signed an MOU with the Maldives.”— Dr. Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Founder, Mulk Technology.

“Hospitals don’t have a technology shortage. They have a fragmentation problem, and patients are caught in the middle. With Dr. Mulk and his team, we are giving hospitals one platform that follows the patient from the first call to the final claim, with results they can measure.”— Abed Kasaji, Co-Founder and CEO, OnClarity USAAbout Mulk Technology:

Mulk Technology is a UAE-based healthcare technology company with global affiliations, building integrated AI solutions for healthcare providers across the GCC, Africa and India. It was founded by Dr. Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, President of Mulk Healthcare Enterprise, who has over 30 years of healthcare experience and is ranked among the Middle East’s most influential healthcare leaders.About OnClarity USAOnClarity USA builds AI that helps organisations hear, understand and act on every customer conversation. Its secure-by-design platform unites voice-of-customer analytics, agent assist, AI support, quality monitoring and proactive engagement.