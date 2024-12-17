5 Global Brands Redefining Sustainability with Circular Economy Models

As the world grapples with rising environmental challenges and the urgent need to preserve finite resources, companies across the globe are turning to circular economy models to drive meaningful change. Moving beyond the traditional “take-make-dispose” approach, these businesses are focused on giving products and materials a second life through reusing, recycling, and regenerating resources. A report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation suggests that circular economy practices could unlock $4.5 trillion in economic benefits by 2030 while cutting global carbon emissions by nearly 40%.

The impact is already visible. In India, some initiatives are recovering over 90% of critical elements from used batteries, while others have diverted hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes of waste from landfills to recycling facilities. These efforts are not only reducing environmental harm but also creating jobs and driving innovation. Companies adopting circular economy principles are proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. By rethinking how resources are used and reused, they are setting a new benchmark for businesses globally, showing that a future without waste is not just possible—it’s already taking shape.

Elima

In a world with finite resources, Elima is dedicated to maximizing its potential. Through their unified re-commerce and recycling platform, they breathe new life into products and materials, reducing waste and reimagining value. Elima’s integrated suite of solutions serves businesses of all sizes, facilitating efficient product, resource, and waste management. They believe that circular economies will become primary supply chains for all businesses in the future; and the brand is on a mission to create infrastructure backed by innovative technologies to collect, segregate, reuse, and recycle varied streams of products and materials collected.

Attero

India’s largest electronic asset management company and clean-tech pioneer, Attero actively promotes eco-friendly reuse and recycling of electronics. As India’s only end-to-end e-waste recycler and metal extraction company, we aim to turn today’s waste into sustainable resources for tomorrow. As a NASA-recognized technology innovator, they have developed disruptive technology that allows them to set up low-cost, low-capacity eco-friendly recycling plants for processing e-waste and extracting rare earth and precious metals. They have already set up a state-of-the-art recycling facility for recovering reusable resources from electronic waste in an eco-friendly manner. To facilitate the collection of electronic waste from all across the country, Attero has also set up one of the largest reverse logistics networks, backed by tightly integrated IT solutions for higher efficiency.

EcoReco-

Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco) proudly stands as India’s premier and trailblazing E-waste Management Company. We have consistently set industry standards through our innovative and environmentally responsible disposal practices.

Recyclekaro

Recyclekaro’s cutting-edge facility in Palghar plans to process 50,000 metric tonnes of batteries by 2025 with over 90% efficiency and zero waste discharge.

Setting us apart in India, Recyclekaro recovers over 90% of critical elements, contributing to a circular economy. We innovate by recycling 675 MWh and reusing 608 MWh of battery capacity annually, aiming to reduce 350 metric tons of GHG emissions by 2026.

Recykal

Recykal is a tech startup, headquartered in Hyderabad, formalizing the circular economy in India. They are the pioneer of the managed marketplace for the Circular Economy in India, enabling all stakeholders across waste management and recycling with a digitized waste management ecosystem. Recykal operates in these categories offering circularity & sustainability solutions: plastic, paper, metal, e-waste, tyre, and batteries.

Recykal is a first-of-its-kind technology-driven solution provider for the waste management ecosystem and forms a key link between producers, waste generators, facilitators, and the different stakeholders in the waste management industry in India.

Solving some of the biggest challenges faced by the industry, Recykal has successfully channelized 7,00,000 MT of waste and spread awareness on effective waste management. Today they have 400+ brands, 325+ recyclers and co-processors, 10,000+ businesses, 600+ urban local bodies, 3000+ service providers, and aggregators associated with them.