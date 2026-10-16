Adobe and NVIDIA Expand Agentic AI Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif, Oct 16 –Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, and NVIDIA today announced an expansion of their partnership to optimize Adobe’s flagship tools including Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, Substance 3D, Frame.io and Brand Concierge, delivering faster AI-powered creation, production and personalization.

This work builds on Adobe and NVIDIA’s strategic partnership announced in March, which brings together Adobe’s creative and marketing workflows, models and technology with NVIDIA’s open models, libraries, research and accelerated computing to accelerate creative, production and marketing workflows across video, images, 3D and other creative media. That collaboration includes GPU acceleration for media ingestion and intelligence in Frame.io, as well as ongoing work around Adobe Substance 3D, Adobe Firefly Foundry and 3D digital twin workflows for enterprise customers.

“Creative workflows are more multimodal than ever, with many projects spanning images, video, audio, motion and 3D, making performance critical to helping creatives stay focused on their ideas and craft,” said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president, product marketing, creative professionals, Adobe. “By partnering with NVIDIA to optimize Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D for RTX Spark and accelerating Frame.io in the cloud, we’re delivering the performance creatives need to bring their ideas to life.”

“AI agents are helping creators unlock deeper and richer workflows using the Adobe applications they know and love,” said Jason Paul, vice president, local AI, NVIDIA. “Powered by RTX Spark, Adobe’s optimized tools deliver up to 2x faster performance to accelerate these new workflows.”

Empowering Creatives With Faster Adobe Tools Rearchitected With NVIDIA

Creative professionals today move between image, video, motion and 3D, sometimes all within the same project. As AI increasingly becomes part of the creative process, they need technology that keeps pace with the speed of their ideas and the complexity of their workflows. As an industry leader in creativity, Adobe’s tools apply decades of creative expertise to amplify human potential and make it easier to quickly turn ideas into impactful work.

Adobe is bringing the power of the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip, which NVIDIA launched earlier this month, to its agentic creative applications Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D. RTX-accelerated and optimized to take full advantage of RTX Spark’s unified memory and AI compute, these applications deliver up to 2x faster AI processing, editing, color and effects, helping creatives iterate faster and stay in their creative flow.

Adobe rearchitected Photoshop around GPU-accelerated compositing to be faster and more responsive for creative tasks from removing distractions with the Remove Tool to applying effects like Gaussian Blur and Light Leaks directly on canvas.

Some of the most demanding post-production workflows in Premiere, from playback and rendering, to effects, color and AI-powered tools, are RTX-accelerated and optimized for RTX Spark. This results in real, tangible speed gains for popular audio and video features in Premiere like Enhance Speech and Object Mask. For 3D artists using Substance 3D Painter, RTX Spark speeds up the heaviest steps around texturing.

Accelerating Cloud Video Workflows With Frame.io and NVIDIA

Adobe is also using NVIDIA accelerated computing to speed cloud media processing and intelligent content discovery for Adobe Frame.io, helping production teams find and use growing media libraries faster. The updated Frame.io pipeline uses NVIDIA video acceleration, including NVIDIA NVDEC for hardware-accelerated decoding and NVIDIA TensorRT ™ with CUDA™ for content preprocessing and embedding generation.

Moving compute-intensive video decoding, preprocessing and embedding generation onto NVIDIA GPUs lets Frame.io process media faster and make it searchable sooner, while supporting more responsive discovery across large content libraries.

Early performance results from selected Frame.io transcode and search workloads show:

Approximately 5x faster embedding generation

4-5x improvement in P95 processing latency

An approximately 80% smaller search proxy

For creative teams, these gains mean uploaded content becomes searchable sooner, larger libraries refresh more efficiently, and discovery and review stay frictionless as media volumes grow.

Personalized Conversational Experiences With Adobe Brand Concierge Optimized On NVIDIA Nemotron

Brands also want more choice and value from the AI models powering personalized experiences. Open models can help meet that need, providing a flexible and efficient way to deliver high-quality, responsive conversations at enterprise scale.

Adobe and NVIDIA worked together to optimize Brand Concierge using NVIDIA Nemotron™ open models. This version will be available to enterprise customers later this year. NVIDIA has also selected Brand Concierge to drive personalized conversational experiences grounded in organizational data and content. This enables NVIDIA to tailor interactions on their website based on customer needs, while leveraging Nemotron to deliver fast, high-quality responses at scale.

Sparking Creativity, to the MAX

Get ready for what’s next — with three days of creative skill-building, visionary keynotes and valuable connections at Adobe MAX, running Nov. 10-12. Adobe and NVIDIA will showcase the latest advancements for creators alongside their hardware partners.