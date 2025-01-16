AFP Joins Forces with Mistral AI to Revolutionize AI-Driven News Accuracy

16th Jan 2025: Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Mistral AI have formed a partnership that will provide Mistral’s conversational AI assistant, Le Chat, with access to the full range of AFP’s text stories. This collaboration will allow users to receive more informed and up-to-date responses, underpinned by content that meets the highest journalistic standards.

This multi-year agreement brings together Mistral AI, a rapidly growing European leader in artificial intelligence that has become a key player in the field in less than two years, and AFP, one of the world’s leading news agencies, which recently marked its 80th anniversary. The collaboration aims to strengthen the accuracy and relevance of Le Chat’s answers, further enhancing the value and visibility of the work carried out daily by AFP’s 1,700 journalists, reporting from across the globe.

Le Chat will leverage AFP’s daily production of 2,300 text stories in six languages (French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Arabic). In a world overwhelmed with information, where the sheer volume often competes with misinformation and manipulative content, users will benefit from answers that are more detailed, accurate, and properly sourced, all in line with the highest journalistic standards. This added value is particularly relevant for businesses looking to adopt generative AI technologies.

“Partnering with a globally trusted news agency like AFP allows Le Chat to offer reliable, factual, and up-to-date responses, verified by professional journalists. We believe improving the accuracy of these responses is a key step in the deployment of our technology, particularly for businesses,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI. “Through this partnership, we are providing our clients with a unique multicultural and multilingual alternative,” he added.

This collaboration, the result of months of in-depth discussions between the two companies, represents a new phase of development for AFP. It aligns with technological advancements, while maintaining AFP’s commitment to editorial integrity and ethics.

“Through this partnership, AFP is further diversifying its revenue sources, reaching a clientele beyond the media sector and exploring new uses for its content in the daily operations of businesses,” said Fabrice Fries, AFP’s Chairman and CEO. “AFP is delighted with this first collaboration with an AI player that proudly embraces its European identity, recognising, especially in these challenging times, the value of verified, contextualised, and prioritised information,” he added.

AFP’s integration with Mistral AI will be available to all users of Le Chat in the coming weeks.