Aquaporin Inside® technology to enhance water management in Liaocheng

In March 2025, Aquaporin China and Liaocheng Water Group signed a strategic framework agreement in Beijing. As part of the leading water technology Sino-Danish Water Alliance with Grundfos, Danfoss and Landia, Aquaporin will introduce its Aquaporin Inside® membrane technology to enhance drinking water purification and improve water treatment efficiency. This will help the city of Liaocheng with efficient drinking water purification solutions, helping meet the demand for high-quality water and improved water safety for the city’s residents. Additionally, it will contribute to sustainable development by promoting water conservation and resource efficiency.

“We are building upon our collaborations in China and the opportunities they bring to drive innovation in water treatment. As we continue to expand our presence, we look forward to strengthening partnerships and delivering sustainable solutions that contribute to the future of water management in China and globally,” says Matt Boczkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Aquaporin.

This framework agreement reinforces Aquaporin’s commitment to the Chinese market and its dedication to advancing water treatment solutions. Weiming Jiang, a member of Aquaporin’s Board of Directors, represented Aquaporin at the signing ceremony in Beijing, which was witnessed by key political and business representatives.