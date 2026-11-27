Established in February 2026, the foundation focuses on advancing educational access and preserving cultural heritage under the leadership of Founder Mohammed Husain.

India | November 2026

B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION, established on February 17, 2026, is steadily building its presence in the social and community development sector through dedicated education and cultural initiatives. Operating under its brand name B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION, the organization aims to empower learners and communities by promoting accessible education, creative expression, and cultural awareness.

Working within the education and cultural sector, B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION is committed to organizing programs, workshops, and community-driven activities that nurture learning and celebrate cultural values. Through its structured initiatives, the foundation seeks to create meaningful opportunities for personal growth, knowledge sharing, and social enrichment.

Since its inception, the foundation has focused on developing inclusive programs that encourage educational advancement alongside cultural preservation. Its approach centers on engaging youth and local communities, fostering skill development, and building platforms that inspire participation and lifelong learning.

The foundation is led by its founder, Mohammed Husain, whose vision and guidance shape its mission and community outreach efforts. Under his leadership, B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION aims to expand its educational and cultural programs and deepen its positive impact across the communities it serves.

Looking ahead, the organization plans to broaden its network of educators, cultural practitioners, and community partners to reach a wider audience. Through sustained dedication and a community-first approach, B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION aspires to establish itself as a trusted catalyst for educational empowerment and cultural vitality.

About B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION

B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION is an Indian organization established on February 17, 2026, dedicated to education and cultural activities. Operating under the name B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION, the organization focuses on delivering impactful educational programs and cultural initiatives that support learning, heritage, and community development.

Organization Details

Organization Name: B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION

Established: 17/02/2026

Brand Name: B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION

Business Activity: Education and Cultural Activities

Founder: Mohammed Husain

Media Contact

B.P.S SHERANI FOUNDATION

Mobile: 9983646583

Email: husain11111989@gmail.com