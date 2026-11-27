MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov 27 — While some automakers have scaled back their North American EV ambitions, VinFast continues to view electric vehicles as essential to addressing climate change. In the U.S. and Canada, the company is focused on making EVs easier to purchase, charge and service while helping customers understand operating costs. Its broader strategy centers on building a network of vehicles, charging infrastructure and services that can support more drivers and fleets over time.

One of the latest steps came on October 6, 2026, when VinFast announced an initial agreement with NexMove at the APTA TRANSform & EXPO in Chicago to bring its electric buses to U.S. customers. NexMove, a joint venture between Transportation Management Services and Zeem Solutions, plans to bundle buses, charging, maintenance and operations in a single agreement. It intends to offer a 97% uptime service-level commitment, with certified bus deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028. The announcement followed VinFast’s September 2026 franchise agreements for three U.S. dealerships in California and Pennsylvania.

Making electric mobility practical for fleets and drivers

For a transit agency, introducing electric buses requires decisions about depot charging, maintenance schedules and daily vehicle availability. NexMove’s proposed service brings these elements together into one agreement. Ahead of certified deliveries, NexMove plans to place demonstration buses at Zeem’s charging depots, where transit agencies and fleet operators can evaluate the vehicles firsthand. The demonstration units are intended for evaluation, with certified vehicles to follow on the planned delivery schedule.

VinFast’s buses combine camera- and radar-based driver assistance, fast charging capabilities, lithium iron phosphate batteries and corrosion protection. The company reported that approximately 2,000 of its electric buses were operating in Vietnam at the time of the announcement. VinFast’s experience in the market spans manufacturing, operations and maintenance, giving it firsthand knowledge of the demands fleet operators face when vehicles are in daily service.

“Bringing VinFast electric buses to the United States marks an important next step in our long-term commitment to this market,” said Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America.

For households, the questions are more personal: How much will it cost to charge a vehicle each month? Where can it be serviced? What options are available at a price the buyer can afford? The franchise agreements in Redondo Beach and Tustin, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, expand access to sales and after-sales service. The company’s U.S. certified pre-owned program gives buyers another option when weighing the upfront cost of an EV.

In Canada, VinFast offers a 10-year or 200,000-kilometre limited new-vehicle warranty on the VF 8, whichever comes first. Its online energy-cost calculator allows shoppers to compare estimated EV charging costs with the fueling costs of a gasoline vehicle over their expected mileage and ownership period. The comparison gives buyers a clearer picture of how an EV could fit their driving habits and household budget.

Annual EV charging costs can be 50% or more below gasoline fueling costs, depending on electricity rates, whether drivers charge at home or use public stations, driving habits, and vehicle efficiency. Coltura’s Q3 2024 analysis estimated that U.S. EV drivers saved an average of 7.4 cents per mile on fuel. At 1,200 miles a month, that works out to about $90 a month, or nearly $1,100 a year if the same per-mile savings hold.

Why a long-term climate commitment matters as markets change

VinFast announced its transition to all-electric vehicle production at CES in Las Vegas in 2022. Just over two years later, it became Vietnam’s best-selling vehicle brand in 2024, according to Vingroup’s annual report. Its expansion into North America brings a different set of considerations, including where to build out sales and service operations, how to support charging infrastructure and how to help commercial customers integrate electric vehicles into their existing operations.

Incentives, regulations and customer demand can change while a factory upgrade or charging project is still in development. VinFast’s 2040 net-zero goal provides a long-term framework for investments that take years to plan and implement. For example, the timing of an equipment replacement affects when a plant can shift more of its operations to electricity. The source of that electricity then affects the emissions associated with running the equipment. Decisions about materials and suppliers have a similar bearing on emissions across the value chain.

VinFast’s emissions inventory illustrates why those decisions matter as production grows. The company calculated that its emissions exceeded 1.12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) in its 2022 base year. In a separate scenario, VinFast estimated that emissions could exceed 20 million metric tons of CO₂e if its existing production operations in Vietnam reached their maximum registered capacity, excluding future factories. The estimate illustrates the importance of factoring energy efficiency, electricity sourcing and supplier emissions into plans for higher production.

How the 3E Mission puts the 2040 pledge into practice

VinFast signed The Climate Pledge on August 17, 2022, and announced its participation in September 2022. It was the first Vietnamese enterprise to sign the pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. The company’s stated goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 across Scopes 1, 2 and 3, covering direct emissions from its operations, indirect emissions from purchased energy, and emissions across its wider value chain. Signatories commit to measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions regularly, reducing emissions and neutralizing the remainder.

In January 2025, VinFast’s chairwoman approved the company’s net-zero strategy through 2030, with a view to 2040. The strategy centers on the 3E Mission, which sets out how VinFast plans to change the equipment it uses, reduce the energy it needs and source cleaner power.

Electrification. VinFast plans to electrify equipment at company-owned production and business sites by 2030. The roadmap also includes expanding access to charging and developing battery energy storage.

Energy Saving. VinFast plans to introduce smart energy monitoring at manufacturing facilities by 2028. Monitoring production lines and major electricity-consuming equipment gives factory teams more detailed information on where energy is used and where operations can be made more efficient.

Energy Greening. VinFast aims to use 100% renewable electricity at all its plants by 2040. Its roadmap includes rooftop solar, battery storage to support renewable power use, and work with suppliers on lower-emission materials.

VinFast’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong offers a practical example of what these priorities translate to on the factory floor. The company reported that upgrades to lighting and compressed-air systems, changes to how production robots operate, and other efficiency measures saved approximately 2.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024, equivalent to an estimated 1,782 metric tons of CO₂e.

The company also said it initiated a 30-megawatt-peak rooftop solar project at the site. While the efficiency measures address how much electricity the plant needs, the solar project addresses the source of the electricity.

Against its 2022 baseline, VinFast aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 29% by 2030. By 2040, the strategy calls for cutting total emissions by at least 85% and neutralizing residual emissions of up to 15% through carbon offsetting mechanisms, which could include carbon credits. As VinFast serves more drivers and fleets, its reported emissions will show how far the company has progressed toward those targets across its operations, purchased energy and value chain.