TOYOTA, Japan, Nov 27 — SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading compact eVTOL aircraft (*1) developer based in Japan, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HeliKorea Co., Ltd. (“HeliKorea”), a Daejeon-based company and one of South Korea’s leading private helicopter operators, and Verty Co., Ltd. (“Verty”), a Seoul-based eVTOL operator leading initial flight demonstrations and providing an integrated operating system linking flight operations, traffic management and vertiport operations. Under the agreement, the three companies will work together to build an eVTOL ecosystem in South Korea and lay the groundwork for commercial service — setting up frameworks to introduce and operate eVTOL aircraft, conduct maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and train pilots, mechanics and other specialists. Building on this partnership, SkyDrive aims to launch commercial eVTOL services in South Korea.

Building an eVTOL Ecosystem in South Korea

Guided by its mission “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution,” SkyDrive is developing and manufacturing compact eVTOL aircraft to make urban air travel part of everyday life. In South Korea, where the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) has set out a roadmap to begin commercial eVTOL operations in 2028, SkyDrive views the country as one of its priority markets for global expansion.

SkyDrive has been building its partner network in South Korea step by step. In Sept. 2026, it signed an MOU with Verty (*2) to begin exploring the introduction and commercial operation of SKYDRIVE (SD-05 model) in the South Korean market. In Nov. 2026, the two companies signed a three-party MOU (*3) with Goyang Special City, which is developing vertiports to serve as the Seoul metropolitan area’s demonstration hub for the national Korean Urban Air Mobility program. Through this public-private partnership, the city and the companies are working together to prepare the environment for demonstration and trial flights as well as commercial operations in Goyang.

Aircraft, vertiports and operating systems are not enough on their own for safe, ongoing commercial eVTOL service. Operators also need teams to run daily flights, MRO capabilities to keep aircraft airworthy and training programs that develop pilots, maintenance technicians and other specialists.

With 30 years of experience since its founding in 1996, HeliKorea has delivered a wide range of aviation services as one of South Korea’s leading private helicopter operators. Its operations span air ambulance missions with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, wildfire suppression for local governments, cargo transport, pilot training as an approved training organization (ATO) and helicopter MRO services for public agencies. Its long-standing operational, maintenance and training expertise will support initial eVTOL flight demonstrations and help expand flight services once commercial operations begin.

Against this backdrop, SkyDrive, Verty and HeliKorea agreed to enter into this operational agreement, combining SkyDrive’s aircraft manufacturing, Verty’s initial flight demonstrations and integrated operating system, and HeliKorea’s helicopter operations, maintenance and training expertise. Through this collaboration, SkyDrive is advancing partnerships across key pillars of South Korea’s eVTOL ecosystem: aircraft, vertiports, operating systems, flight operations, MRO and training. SkyDrive will continue adding partners as it works toward commercial service.

Key Areas of Cooperation

HeliKorea, Verty and SkyDrive will cooperate in the following areas to build South Korea’s eVTOL ecosystem and establish the foundation for commercialization:

Supporting the growth and revitalization of South Korea’s eVTOL industry

Advancing demonstration flights, trial operations and commercialization of eVTOL services in South Korea

Building frameworks for eVTOL introduction, flight operations, MRO and training

Identifying and examining joint initiatives that draw on each company’s specialized strengths

Pursuing other cooperation in aviation and eVTOL fields as agreed by the three companies

The three companies will also divide roles and cooperate by commercialization phase as follows:

Initial demonstration phase: Verty will conduct initial flight demonstrations toward commercialization and provide its integrated operating system. HeliKorea will draw on its hands-on helicopter operations and maintenance experience to support and validate Verty’s flight demonstrations. SkyDrive will supply aircraft and provide technical support as the three companies work together to build an eVTOL ecosystem covering flight operations, MRO and training.

Commercialization and market expansion phase: Once the ecosystem is established, Verty and HeliKorea plan to work together to expand flight services and drive growth in South Korea’s eVTOL market.

Executive Comments

Kyongjo Min, CEO of HeliKorea Co., Ltd.

“Since our founding in 1996, HeliKorea has been keeping Korea’s skies working for people through emergency medical services, wildfire firefighting and passenger and cargo transport. We’ve spent 30 years flying and maintaining vertical takeoff aircraft, and I’m confident that experience carries straight over to safe eVTOL operations, maintenance and workforce training. With this agreement, we’ll connect SkyDrive’s aircraft technology and Verty’s operational and infrastructure capabilities with HeliKorea’s hands-on experience to build the foundation for commercial eVTOL service here in Korea step by step.”

Dong-Woo Kim, CEO of Verty Co., Ltd.

“Following our agreements with SkyDrive and Goyang Special City, it means a lot to now be working with HeliKorea, a company that has been flying and maintaining helicopters since 1996. Commercial eVTOL service can’t start with aircraft alone — it takes daily operations, maintenance and the pilots and technicians behind all of it. As Korea’s eVTOL operator, Verty takes responsibility for operations and maintenance while bringing traffic management and vertiport operations together under one system. We’ll work closely with HeliKorea across operations, maintenance and training so that their years of helicopter experience feed directly into how we run eVTOL flights, and together with SkyDrive’s aircraft, we’ll work to launch safe commercial eVTOL service in Korea in 2028.”

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, founder and CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

“Following our partnerships with Verty and Goyang Special City, I’m truly honored to be signing this operational agreement with HeliKorea, a company that has spent many years flying, maintaining and training on helicopters in Korea. If eVTOLs are going to become part of everyday life, aircraft and vertiports aren’t enough — you also need maintenance and training systems that keep daily flights safe. By combining SkyDrive’s aircraft, Verty’s flight demonstration capabilities and integrated operating system, and HeliKorea’s deep frontline experience, we’ll build out Korea’s eVTOL framework in stages, from initial demonstrations all the way through to growing commercial service. We’ll keep working with many more partners to build this ecosystem toward launching commercial operations in Korea.”