Bringing Together Ice Cream Machine Manufacturing, Quality Raw Materials, and Ice Cream Parlour Solutions

Bhimboys Cold Foods, operating under its brand name Softyking, is strengthening its presence in the ice cream industry by focusing on three key business segments: manufacturing ice cream machines, supplying ice cream raw materials, and developing an ice cream parlour chain. With a business vision centred on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company aims to support entrepreneurs, ice cream businesses, and customers with comprehensive solutions for the growing ice cream market.

A Complete Business Approach to the Ice Cream Industry

Through Softyking, Bhimboys Cold Foods aims to bring together essential products and services required to establish and operate ice cream businesses. The company focuses on providing ice cream machines designed to support commercial ice cream production and serving requirements.

By combining equipment manufacturing with raw material availability, the business seeks to simplify the process for individuals and entrepreneurs who wish to enter the ice cream industry. This integrated business approach is intended to support customers at different stages, from setting up an ice cream business to managing day-to-day operations.

Ice Cream Machine Manufacturing

One of the primary business activities of Bhimboys Cold Foods is the manufacturing of ice cream machines. The company aims to cater to the requirements of ice cream parlours, food businesses, and commercial establishments by offering machinery solutions for ice cream preparation and serving.

Through its focus on machinery manufacturing, Softyking seeks to contribute to the development of the ice cream business ecosystem by making essential equipment accessible to aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses.

Raw Materials for Ice Cream Production

In addition to machinery manufacturing, Bhimboys Cold Foods is involved in providing raw materials required for ice cream production. Access to suitable raw materials plays an important role in maintaining consistency and supporting the preparation of different ice cream varieties.

The company aims to serve businesses looking for dependable raw material solutions for their ice cream production requirements, supporting both new and existing ice cream ventures.

Building an Ice Cream Parlour Chain

Softyking also aims to expand its presence through an ice cream parlour chain, bringing its brand closer to consumers. The parlour business is focused on creating accessible destinations where customers can enjoy ice cream products in a welcoming environment.

Through its parlour expansion vision, the company intends to develop a recognisable brand identity and explore opportunities to reach customers across different markets.

Vision for Growth and Expansion

Bhimboys Cold Foods envisions establishing Softyking as a recognised name in the ice cream industry by integrating manufacturing, raw material supply, and retail operations under one business identity.

The company aims to explore new business opportunities, strengthen its product offerings, expand its customer base, and build long-term relationships with distributors, entrepreneurs, business partners, and consumers.

About Bhimboys Cold Foods

Bhimboys Cold Foods is a business operating under the brand name Softyking, with business activities focused on manufacturing ice cream machines, supplying ice cream raw materials, and developing an ice cream parlour chain. The company aims to provide comprehensive solutions to the ice cream industry while building a strong and recognisable brand through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Media and Business Enquiries

Business Name: Bhimboys Cold Foods

Brand Name: Softyking

Email: Bhimboyssales@gmail.com

Website: www.Bhimboys.com

Address shown on the supplied poster: SP152b, 4th lane, first main road, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai 600058.

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