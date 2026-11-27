Established in June 2011, the company focuses on fine jewellery manufacturing, delivering craftsmanship, quality, and timeless designs under its brand ARBUDA.

India | November 2026

Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited, established on June 3, 2011, continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian jewellery industry through its dedicated jewellery manufacturing operations. With its brand ARBUDA, the company serves the jewellery market by focusing on fine craftsmanship, precision, purity standards, and customer trust.

Operating in the jewellery manufacturing sector, Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited is committed to designing and crafting jewellery pieces that reflect elegance, durability, and evolving customer preferences. Through its brand ARBUDA, the company has built a distinct identity rooted in quality artistry and consistent manufacturing excellence.

Over more than a decade since its inception, the company has steadily reinforced its production capabilities and quality benchmarks. Its focus remains on blending traditional jewellery craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques to deliver pieces that meet high industry standards and appeal to discerning buyers.

The company is led by its founder, Kamal Gandhi, whose industry expertise and leadership guide its operations, creative direction, and long-term growth. Under his stewardship, Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited continues to expand its market reach and strengthen the reputation of ARBUDA across the jewellery trade.

Looking ahead, the company aims to explore new design innovations, strengthen its trade and distribution partnerships, and further elevate brand recognition. Through sustained commitment to craftsmanship and a customer-focused philosophy, Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited aspires to build on its legacy and maintain a strong position in the Indian jewellery manufacturing sector.

About Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited

Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited is an Indian jewellery manufacturing company established on June 3, 2011. Operating under the brand name ARBUDA, the company is engaged in manufacturing fine jewellery with a focus on superior craftsmanship, quality standards, and enduring value.

Company Details

Company Name: Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited

Established: 03/06/2011

Brand Name: ARBUDA

Business Activity: Jewellery Manufacturing

Founder: Kamal Gandhi

Media Contact

Shree Arbuda Jewels Private Limited

Mobile: 9677177777

Email: kjchennai@yahoo.co.in