Established in September 2024, the company focuses on wet wipes manufacturing, delivering convenient and reliable personal hygiene solutions under its brand GILA.

India | November 2026

Powellson Private Limited, established on September 9, 2024, is steadily building its presence in the hygiene and personal care industry through its dedicated wet wipes manufacturing operations. With its brand GILA, the company aims to serve everyday consumer needs by focusing on product hygiene, skin-friendly quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction.

Operating in the wet wipes manufacturing sector, Powellson Private Limited is committed to producing and supplying practical hygiene solutions tailored for modern daily lifestyles. Through its brand GILA, the company seeks to establish a distinctive and trusted identity in the competitive personal care and hygiene market.

Since its establishment, the company has worked toward strengthening its manufacturing capabilities and quality standards. Its focus remains on understanding consumer preferences, maintaining strict hygiene protocols during production, and delivering dependable wet wipes that combine softness, effectiveness, and everyday utility.

The company is led by its founder, Gaurav Adhude, whose vision and leadership guide its operational growth and brand development. Under his direction, Powellson Private Limited aims to expand its market reach and strengthen the recognition of GILA across retail and institutional segments.

Looking ahead, the company plans to explore new growth opportunities in the personal hygiene sector, widen its distribution network, and enhance brand visibility. Through continuous product focus and a customer-centric approach, Powellson Private Limited aspires to build a strong and sustainable position in the Indian wet wipes industry.

About Powellson Private Limited

Powellson Private Limited is an Indian wet wipes manufacturing company established on September 9, 2024. Operating under the brand name GILA, the company is engaged in manufacturing wet wipes with a focus on delivering hygienic, practical, and reliable everyday care products.

Company Details

Company Name: Powellson Private Limited

Established: 09/09/2024

Brand Name: GILA

Business Activity: Wet Wipes Manufacturing

Founder: Gaurav Adhude

Website: www.powellson.com

Media Contact

Powellson Private Limited

Mobile: 9404045006

Email: info@powellson.com

Website: www.powellson.com