ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Nov 27 : — The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) held today approved all the resolutions submitted to shareholders, including in particular:

Approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements;

Approval of regulated agreements concluded during the year, including the underwriting agreement entered into the Company and certain financial institutions and/or investors and the Strategic Assets Protection Agreement entered into between the Company, Eutelsat SA and the French state;

Renewal of the mandates as Directors of Padraig Mc Carthy and CMA CGM;

Approval of the remuneration of corporate officers and the remuneration policy;

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire the Company’s shares and, where appropriate, cancel them.

The detailed voting results, together with a replay of the Annual General Meeting, will be made available on Eutelsat’s website at the following link Shareholders | Eutelsat.