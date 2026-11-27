SMITHERS, Nov 27 — CUPE 1570, the union that represents municipal workers in Smithers, and the Town of Smithers have ratified a new four-year agreement.

The agreement was reached after nearly a year of negotiations. CUPE members ratified the agreement earlier this month, and Smithers Town Council ratified the agreement on November 24.

“We want to thank our community for their support and patience throughout this process,” said Adrian Smith, President of CUPE 1570. “While this has been a challenging round of negotiations, we’re pleased to have this agreement in place, and we are ready to move forward.”

The new agreement runs from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2029, and includes wage increases of 4 percent in each of the first three years and a 3.5 percent increase in the final year. Other key improvements include improved access to extended health benefits, increased annual vacation leave, and workers will also retain their current sick leave plan.

“We believe this agreement will have a positive impact on our members and the services they provide in our community, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Town to deliver those services to residents and businesses,” said Smith.

CUPE Local 1570 represents approximately 65 workers who provide quality public services including maintaining roads and parks, clearing snow, providing administrative and development services such as process planning and building permit applications, and ensuring safe drinking water and sewage treatment systems in Smithers.