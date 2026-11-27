With centres across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, Oncare Cancer Hospital says specialist-led, coordinated cancer care shouldn’t mean hours of travel, multiple hospitals and a family left to connect the dots.

For many families, getting cancer treatment means getting used to distance. A surgeon in one hospital, a chemotherapy centre across the city, radiation somewhere else, and reports carried from desk to desk in a plastic folder. For a patient already tired from treatment, every extra hour in traffic and every repeated explanation takes something out of them.

The distance has a cost. A study by ICMR’s National Institute of NCD Epidemiology, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research and covering more than 1.5 lakh patients across 83 hospital-based cancer registries, found that patients who travelled over 500 km were less likely to start treatment within a month of diagnosis.

This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Oncare says early detection is only half the job. Once cancer is found, expert treatment has to be close enough, and connected enough, for patients to actually complete it.

Oncare says it has built its model around two ideas: specialist care should be close to where patients live, and the specialists involved in a patient’s care should work from one plan, not three.

What that looks like in practice:

Specialists working from one plan. Cancer rarely needs just one type of doctor. Oncare’s specialists coordinate surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy around a single plan, through Oncare centres and partner hospitals, so each decision is made with the full picture, not in isolation.

Care closer to home. With centres in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, South Delhi and West Delhi, and in Basavanagudi, Kalyan Nagar, Rajajinagar and Whitefield in Bengaluru, Oncare says more patients can be treated without crossing the city for every visit. For someone coming in every few weeks for months, that difference adds up.

Organ-specific expertise. Instead of a general approach, Oncare organises its expertise by organ and cancer type, whether it’s breast, lung, head and neck or another cancer, so patients are seen by specialists who treat their kind of cancer regularly.

Day care where possible. Many chemotherapy regimens can be given as day care, so patients can return home the same day and families spend less on hospital stays.

A second opinion, without starting over. Patients with a diagnosis or treatment plan from elsewhere can seek a second opinion from Oncare’s specialists before deciding how to proceed.

“Good cancer care isn’t only about having the right specialists. It’s about those specialists talking to each other, and being close enough that a patient can actually keep coming back,” said a spokesperson for Oncare. “When a family doesn’t have to coordinate everything themselves, they can focus on getting through treatment.”

Oncare says it plans to keep expanding its network, with the aim of making coordinated, specialist-led cancer care easier to reach for more families.

Patients seeking a consultation, a second opinion or a treatment plan can connect with an Oncare specialist directly.

About Oncare Cancer Hospital

Oncare Cancer Hospital is a multi-city cancer care provider with centres across Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, South Delhi and West Delhi) and Bengaluru (Basavanagudi, Kalyan Nagar, Rajajinagar and Whitefield). It aims to make quality cancer treatment more affordable and accessible. Through its centres and partner hospitals, Oncare offers oncology services including surgical oncology, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and precision oncology. Treatment plans and estimated costs are explained to patients and their families before treatment begins, so they can make decisions with clarity and without financial surprises.