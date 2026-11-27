BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov 27 — Quantum processors change from day to day. Their published error figures miss some of that change. A research team plans a run on those figures, pays for the shots and never learns what the hardware actually did.

Quantum Idle Audit closes that gap. One short measurement job runs before the client’s run. It reads what the processor actually delivers that day: gate error, readout error and the disturbance a readout causes on nearby qubits. Then the service calibrates the client’s own circuit to those numbers. The client keeps its code, its algorithm and its processor.

Heuremen tested the service in two rounds on three commercial cloud quantum processors. Against the default run in each industry, the calibrated run:

cut option-pricing error 2.5 to 15 times

cut molecular energy error 3.6 to 3.9 times, and more than 5 times on the best processor

shrank the gap to the noiseless logistics answer 1.4 to 2 times

brought physics simulations 1.3 to 3.8 times closer to the exact answer

cut logical error in error correction by up to 1.7 times

More shots don’t fix the default option price. Pooling every shot from 32 repeat runs still left it 6 to 23 percent off. The calibrated price landed within 4.4 percent.

The measurement also caught what the published figures missed. One qubit in a demonstration layout misread about one reading in 20, in both rounds. Its published figure said one in 1,000.

Machine-learning teams face a budget surprise too. At 40 qubits, a quantum kernel classifier needs 3.6 to 12 times the shots a plan from published gate errors budgets for. A 23-second check tells the team the real bill before it spends.

Heuremen means “we found it.” We found these effects on real hardware, not in a simulator. Every number in this release links to its job records and checks at quantumidleaudit.com, so anyone can check our work.