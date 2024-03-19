Bench International Adds Renee P. Tannenbaum to Executive Team

San Diego, CA, March 19, 2024 –Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, proudly announces the appointment of Renee P. Tannenbaum, PharmD, as Head of Corporate Development. Her extensive expertise in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, coupled with her distinguished board experience, promises to catalyze unprecedented growth and collaboration with Bench’s esteemed network.

“We are thrilled to have Renee join us. In addition to her East Coast experience, her career has encompassed global expertise in corporate development. This versatility makes her an asset not just in the US, but on the global stage as well,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO. Dr. Tannenbaum’s proximity to Boston, a hub of innovation in the life sciences sector, further enriches Bench International’s strategic positioning.

Dr. Tannenbaum’s career as a pharmaceutical executive has been marked by transformative leadership roles at esteemed organizations such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Company, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma AG and Halozyme. Additionally, her invaluable contributions as a board member to prominent biopharma companies have further solidified her reputation as a visionary leader in the field.

“I have had the remarkable opportunity to work with pharma companies and emerging growth biopharma companies all striving to make an indelible difference in patient care. I am excited to leverage my experience, relationships and knowledge of the industry to help Bench’s clients meet their evolving talent demands,” says Tannenbaum. “As a past client of Bench, I can speak with authority regarding their professionalism, deep industry network and proven results.”

Dr. Tannenbaum’s appointment exemplifies Bench’s ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and excellence in executive leadership. Her exceptional leadership qualities and deep industry insights are poised to further elevate Bench’s standing as a leader in executive search and talent acquisition worldwide.