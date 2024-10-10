BMC Announces the Creation of Two Independent Companies

October 10, 2024,Houston, United States : BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced the decision to create two stand-alone, independent companies, BMC and BMC Helix.

The company continues its track record of success, building on 18 consecutive quarters of annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. The two independently operating businesses will leverage the reignited innovation pipeline, industry-recognized product offerings, strengthened go-to-market capabilities, revived brand, and focus on customer success of the current company to accelerate growth across all markets.

“BMC is an industry leader and key strategic partner to our customers in their AI-driven, multi-cloud journey,” said Ayman Sayed, CEO and president of BMC. “As a result, our financial strength underpinned by our continued growth has allowed us to reach critical mass in size to where we can accelerate growth for each business and create even greater customer value with two market-leading companies. BMC and BMC Helix will be better equipped to deliver solutions quickly, keeping up with the evolving needs of our customers and reinforcing our industry leadership. There is incredible opportunity ahead for both organizations with the current innovation roadmap and incredibly talented team. With the company’s growth in the past four years, I’m eager to see the two companies set a path for ongoing, long-term success.”

BMC will remain the name of the company that includes the Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation (IZOT) and Digital Business Automation (DBA) business units, unifying hybrid IT with the most innovative portfolio of AI-driven infrastructure software, partners, and expertise. With industry leadership across both segments, the business is projected to grow faster than the market.

BMC Helix, the company encompassing the Digital Service and Operations Management (DSOM) business, will be focused on accelerating innovation, customer success, and the application of AI across the digital service and operations management business to capture more market share and lead the industry. In a quickly evolving space, the company will be designed to ensure customer success for ongoing growth.

The transition is expected to begin in early 2025, when BMC and BMC Helix will officially begin operating as two independent organizations.