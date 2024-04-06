6th April’24, Kolkata: The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) proudly announced the commencement of CAHOCON 2024, a prestigious international conclave endorsed by esteemed institutions such as ISQua, ASQua, and QCI today, at a curtain raiser press briefing session at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in the presence of Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President CAHO, Dr. Lallu Joseph, Secretary General, CAHO Assoc. GS & Quality Manager, CMC Vellore, Mr. Rupak Barua, Adviser – Strategy & Planning, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd , Dr. Sankar Sengupta, Medical Superintendent C.N.C.I (Autonomous Institute under MOHFW, GOI), Mr. Prashant Sharma, Managing Director – Charnock Hospital, Mr. Sombrata Roy, CEO, C K Birla Hospitals CMRI, Dr. Saumitra Bharadwaj, Group President & CMO Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd and other eminent personalities from healthcare fraternity. Set to take place on 6th and 7th April at the iconic Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, this event promises to be a pivotal moment in the global healthcare landscape.

Themed “Making Healthcare Efficient, Effective, Economical & Equitable”, CAHOCON 2024 aims to gather world-class healthcare leaders, professionals, researchers, and educators under one roof to dwell upon improving healthcare through invigorating talks, new research insights, exploring solutions to pressing issues and transforming healthcare for the larger benefit of all concerned.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on 6th April’24 at 12 PM in the presence of Special Chief Guest – Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor, West Bengal, and Chief Guest – Shri S. Somananth, Chairman, ISRO. The inaugural ceremony and address will be followed by engaging panel discussions led by distinguished medical experts. Among them are Dr. Alexander Thomas, Founder-President of AHPI & CAHO; Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman & Senior Consultant of the department of Cardiac Surgery, Medica Institute of Cardiac Sciences (MICS); Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Medical Director at AIMS, Delhi-NCR; Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Patron of CAHO and Director General of AHPI; Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH); Mr. Som Mittal, Chairperson of Patients for Patient Safety Foundation (PFPSF) and former President & Chairman of NASSCOM; and Dr. Vasundhra Atre, Associate Director of Medical Services at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, and others.

Ahead of the main event, attendees are participating in 12 insightful pre-conference workshops today, hosted at various hospitals across Kolkata. Additionally, the CAHO Diagnostics & Labs Conference (CAHOLABCON) is taking place today at the Biswa Bangla Auditorium, providing a platform for in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in diagnostics and laboratory practices.

Expecting over 2000 delegates from around the globe, CAHOCON 2024 will offer a dynamic program filled with incisive panel discussions, thought-provoking debates, innovative poster presentations, and prestigious awards. A highlight of the event will be the exciting live Quiz Competition, designed to engage participants and test their knowledge in the field of healthcare. The Mega Industry Expo, running alongside the summit, will showcase cutting-edge technology and products, fostering meaningful networking opportunities and strategic alliances within the industry.

Kolkata, with its rich cultural tapestry and robust healthcare ecosystem, serves as the perfect backdrop for CAHOCON 2024. This summit is more than just an event; it’s an experience – a crucible for learning, partnership, and personal evolution.