Canadian Wood Successfully Hosts Seminar in Surat for the Woodworking Industry

February 21st, 2025, Surat: The British Columbia (B.C.) provincial government’s crown corporation, Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt Ltd (FII India), popularly known as Canadian Wood, successfully concluded their seminar themed on ‘Wood is Forever – Sustainble and Renewable at Courtyard by Marriott in Surat, the event drew a significant group of industry professionals, including architects, designers, builders, developers, and woodworking enthusiasts to learn more about the benefits and versatility of wood in modern creation and design. Canadian Wood organizes educational seminars across the country to raise awareness and share knowledge about the sustainable use of wood in design and workworking industry. These seminars provide valuable insights into best practices, technical expertise, and the environmental benefits of wood, helping industry professionals make informed decisions and promote sustainable building practices.

The seminar featured insightful presentations from esteemed members of the Canadian Wood team, including an opening address by Mr. Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director of Canadian Wood. Dr. Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director – Technical Services and Mr. Gajanan Patankar, Assistant Director – Business Development also shared their extensive knowledge of sustainable forestry practices, certification, innovative wood applications made with Canadian wood species, and the inherent advantages of using timber from Canadian Wood in various projects.

In addition, they also had a domain expert Ar. Gurdev Singh Director of Aakar Design Consultants Pvt Ltd, a renowned architect and acadmissioner, added a design perspective with his practical insights on Wood – The future of building industry, The respected architect contributed valuable perspectives on effectively integrating wood into building construction and architectural designs.

The range of topics covered at the seminar impressed attendees. While presentations highlighted the environmental benefits of using wood as a building material, the diverse range of applications for Canadian Wood in interiors and exterior furniture, doors, structural and other innovative wood technologies and design trends left everyone amazed. They also touched upon the long-term value of the wood, along with its seamless integration into designs.