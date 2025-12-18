CavinKare Brings Iconic Ruchi Pickle Flavours to Every Household With ₹5 Pack Launch

Chennai, Dec 18: Ruchi’s Pickle, India’s trusted authentic pickle with traditional recipes brand the house of CavinKare, today announced the launch of its new Ruchi ₹5 Pickle SKU in a convenient 20/25g gm pack, a strategic move that strengthens the company’s focus on accessibility, affordability, and flavour authenticity. The launch brings Ruchi’s iconic, traditionally crafted flavours to a wider consumer base by offering them in a convenient, value-driven sachet format, significantly expanding access to premium pickle experiences across the region. The new ₹5 packs will be available in six exciting variants: Citron, Mango Thokku, Lime, Cut Mango, Garlic, and Tomato Garlic across Tamil Nadu .

Ruchi has long been synonymous with authentic taste and quality. With the brand’s growing demand across mass and semi-urban markets, Cavinkare’s new ₹5 SKU bridges a key consumption gap by offering bottle-like pickle pieces in convenient sachets. This innovation is strategically positioned to accelerate penetration among households seeking quality, portion-controlled accompaniments without compromising on authentic flavour.

“Ruchi has always stood for tradition, trust, and taste. , we are making our most-loved flavours even more accessible while maintaining the quality consumers value. Despite the pickle category in India growing at a single digit annually, the demand for convenient and value-based formats is on the rise. This launch strengthens our presence in that growth space and helps us reach households seeking affordable, portion-friendly packs without compromising on authenticity. Designed to suit diverse taste preferences, especially women who drive household grocery choices, the sachet offers greater everyday convenience,” said Mr. Venkatesh Manoharan, Business Head, Foods Division- Cavinkare.“ By retaining the feel of the iconic Ruchi bottle experience in a sachet, we are addressing a key consumer need and tapping into the fast-growing sachet economy.

As part of the introductory offering, each pack comes with a special consumer promotion – a complimentary Meera Anti Dandruff shampoo sachet, bringing added value to every purchase.